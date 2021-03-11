Punjab Congress leaders stage dharna at CM’s house, claim Bhagwant Mann refused to meet them

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, along with other party leaders, on Thursday staged a dharna at the CM’s residence after Bhagwant Mann allegedly refused to meet the delegation.

The leaders claimed that despite giving them the time to meet him at 10 am, the CM refused to meet them.

The leaders, who were already at the CM residence complex, staged the dharna there.

Punjab Congress MLAs, including Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Bajwa and PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, alleged that they were insulted in the name of frisking and were made to wait for half an hour before being told that the CM would not meet them.

It is unprecedented that after being allowed through the main gate of the CM residence, leaders sat on the dharna inside the CM residence complex.

Later, the Congress leaders were taken into preventive custody by Chandigarh Police. They will be released after some time.

Meanwhile, CM Mann questioned the Congress leaders over their "sloganeering of ‘Sada haq, aithe rakh’". He asked if corruption was their right.

Also, Aam Aadmi Party leaders claimed that the Congress leaders had come unannounced, without taking an appointment.