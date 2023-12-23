Punjab Congress may face split over AAP pact

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, December 22

The Punjab Congress is set to be on a collision course with the party high command over forging an alliance with AAP under the INDIA bloc for the 2024 General Election.

Party leaders admit that the undercurrent against the alliance could result in a vertical split in the state unit as for the last few days, a group of nearly 25 senior leaders, including two former ministers and some MLAs, have been holding parleys to spearhead a campaign against the alliance.

PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on being asked about the rebellious tone of some of the state leaders against the alliance, he said every leader had expressed their personal views.

He reiterated that he had not been given any order by the Congress high command to hold any talks with AAP in Punjab. “The high command is always supreme and he will always abide by its decision,” he said. He, however, would convey the sentiments of the leaders and grassroots workers to Delhi.

The Congress leaders, who have been arrested or booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, are the most vociferous against the alliance.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, who has been categorically opposing the alliance, said, “I have, at the party platform, spelled out the consequences of forging the alliance. It will not only be a political suicide but detrimental for the party rank and file in the state”.

Former Food and Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has said he would “rather sit at home” during the Lok Sabha poll instead of “committing this suicide” in the name of alliance.

Former minister Pragat Singh, party workers and people are against the alliance. “It is writing on the wall. The sentiments of the workers have to be taken into consideration. AAP is the B-team of BJP,” he said.

