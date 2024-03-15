Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP

Chandigarh, March 15
Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal joined the AAP here on Friday.
He joined the AAP in the presence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
Earlier, he resigned from the Congress as well as from his assembly membership.
He is likely to be fielded from Hoshiarpur parliamentary seat.
He had contested the parliamentary elections from Hoshiarpur on a Congress ticket in 2019 but had lost to the BJP's Som Prakash.
It is a big setback for the Congress.
After former MLA GP Singh from Bassi Pathana, he is the second Congress leader to join AAP.
Reports suggest that the AAP is trying to poach another Congress leader for the Gurdaspur seat.
