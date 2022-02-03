Punjab Congress MP demands law on 'runaway NRI brides'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 2

Punjab Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill on Tuesday gave a notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged harassment of husbands by NRI brides. He said there were laws to address harassment by NRI husbands, but none even acknowledged, let alone covered, the “anguish caused by runaway NRI brides.”

Giving a notice for a short duration discussion on the matter, Gill said, “I am in the know of many cases where deserted husbands committed suicide and families of many in-laws of such brides were left in financial distress leading to disturbances.”

The MP from Khadoor Sahib said several husbands were financing their wives to study the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), and later to travel and settle abroad.

“After completing the study, wife gets her work permit. Instead of sponsoring the husband to the new country, she deserts the man. We have a law to punish runaway husbands, but there is no law to punish girls who inflict deep psychological and financial wounds. We should bring a law for this,” Gill said in the notice given to Lok Sabha Secretary General today.