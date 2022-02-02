Punjab Congress MP wants a law against runaway NRI brides, gives notice in LS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 2

Punjab Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill on Tuesday gave a notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged harassment of husbands by NRI brides and said there were laws to address harassment by NRI husbands but none even acknowledging, let alone covering, the “anguish caused by NRI brides.”

Giving a notice for a short duration discussion on the matter and calling the attention of the home minister to the issue, Gill said in LS today, “I am in the know of many cases where deserted husbands committed suicide and families of many in laws were left in financial distress leading to disturbances.”

The MP from Khadoor Sahib said several husbands were financing their wives to study The International English Language Testing System (IELTS), and later to travel and settle abroad.

“After completing the study the wife gets her work permit and instead of sponsoring the husband to the new country, she deserts the man. We have a law to punish runaway husbands but there is no law to punish girls who inflict deep psychological and financial wounds. We should bring in a law for this,” Gill said in the notice given to Lok Sabha Secretary General today.