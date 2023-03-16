Punjab Congress says Lawrence Bishnoi interview stage-managed by APP govt to defame Sidhu Moosewala ahead of his first death anniversary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Punjab Congress on Thursday alleged that the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government stage-managed the interview of the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as part of a deep conspiracy to defame the slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, days ahead of his first death anniversary.

“As Moosewala parents recently staged a dharna outside the Punjab Vidhan sabha during the ongoing budget session and had been speaking against the AAP government for failing to arrest the main culprits behind their son’s murder, the AAP government stage-managed the interview through a private channel to discourage people from reaching in large numbers at the death anniversary event,” said Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

Demanding resignation of the CM, Bajwa accompanied by PPCC Chief Amarinder Raja Warring and former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa at a press conference said Bhagwant Mann also being the Home Minister and Jails Minister should own the moral responsibility for three back to back incidents - laying siege to Ajnala police station by self-styled separatist leader Amritpal Singh, gang war among two groups and the interview of Lawrence Bishnoi.

The leaders said the pictures of gangster being shown by Punjab DGP on given dates was to mislead. “It is also possible that the interview had been done from Bathinda Jail few days ago but aired later. The government is hiding its failure,” said the PPCC Chief.

Bajwa added, “The state was being run by acting CM, acting DGP and acting Intelligence Chief from Delhi. Instead of facing the media on the Lawrence Bishnoi interview issue, the CM sent DGP to defend the state. The Ajnala incident happened when investment summit was on and the gangster interview was aired when G 20 summit was being held in Amritsar.”

Challenging the CM and DGP to come clean on the timings and where and how the interview was arranged, Sukhjinder Randhawa said the state government can still interrogate the gangster and the private channel on the truth behind the interview. He added that the gangster was in custody of Rajasthan police from September 25, 2021 to October 3, 2021 and from February 15, 2023 to March 3, 2023.

The leaders also listed the failure of the government on completing one year in office.