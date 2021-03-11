Punjab Congress terms Sidhu Moosewala’s killing a political murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

Expressing shock and disbelief over the brutal assassination of famous Punjab singer and party leader, Sidhu Moosewala, Punjab Congress leaders have termed it a political murder. The leaders have sought dismissal of the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government and jail for DGP and Mansa SSP.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today condemned the brutal assassination of famous Punjabi singer and party colleague Sidhu Moosewala, saying it is a political murder conceived and executed under a proper conspiracy. “I feel shocked and devastated beyond belief and expression over the loss of my colleague and a promising star in the party,” Warring said in a statement, while holding the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wholly and solely responsible for his murder.

The PCC president said it was just two days ago that Moosewala’s security had been withdrawn by the Punjab government, without assessing his threat perception. “Moosewala was not only a political leader, he was an internationally acclaimed singer who should have been provided extra security,” he said, while asserting that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind his murder.

Warring demanded registration of an FIR against the DGP and SSP Mansa not only for the lapse, but for being part of the conspiracy to eliminate Moosewala. He said, when about six months ago, Moosewala was provided security by the Punjab government, it was after specific intelligence inputs. “The DGP and the SSP must be put behind the bars for being part of the conspiracy,” he demanded.

CLP Leader Partap Bajwa said the AAP government should stop tinkering with security of individuals to gain cheap publicity on social media. What was the point of putting the list on social media after withdrawal of their security. “It will be direct responsibility of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Instead of giving 80 security officials to Kejriwal, 45 to Raghav Chadha, 20 to his sister and 15 to his mother. He should focus on managing the law and order of Punjab,” he said.

Former Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa said withdrawing security of protected persons was a political stunt and the government should not go the town revealing name of the leaders who security had been withdrawn. The outcome is before everyone.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said CM must honestly think if the cheaply populist decision to withdraw Moosewala security was directly responsible for the tragedy. After all, he faced tangible threat to life. There is no time for political point scoring but someone must take responsibility for the situation.

Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh blamed the continuously deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab for the brutal murder of the young singer.

Former MP and BJP leader Sunil Jakhar has said Sidhu Moosewala was killed due to Aam Aadmi Party’s publicity stunt. Expressing deep sorrow and anguish over the broad daylight killing of singer turned politician Moosewala, Jakhar said the AAP was making such a bad impression due to unwarranted publicity lust by withdrawing security from the people in Punjab for political gain in other states.

He said the AAP government led by Bhagwant Singh Mann was directly responsible for the sad situation. “AAP government which was failing to fulfil its election promises was now doing publicity stunts to divert the attention of public. If the security was withdrawn from the leaders or other people what was the need to shout on it. It was unbecoming on the part of the government to project the withdrawal of security guards as an achievement,” Jakhar added.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said murder of Moosewala had proved that criminals were running the government not CM Bhagwant Mann. “The law and order situation in the state had deteriorated in AAP rule. In the last two months, more than 50 murders had taken place in the state.”

SAD (Sankuyt) leaders Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Parminder Dhindsa taking strict cognizance of the ongoing gang war and other criminal incidents in Punjab and ensure law and order was maintained the state.