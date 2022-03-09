Punjab Congress to hold first legislative party meeting on Thursday evening

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Punjab Congress said it was holding the first Congress legislative party meeting on the evening of Thursday—the day votes for Punjab assembly elections get counted.

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu made the announcement after he met All India Congress Committee observer Ajay Maken in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

“It has been decided that the First Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on 10th March at PPCC office (Congress Bhawan, Sector 15) at 5 PM. All newly elected @INCPunjab MLAs are requested to kindly attend,” Sidhu wrote in his tweet.

Sources in the Congress said if the party fell short of the required 59-seat mark, it would take their newly-elected Members of Legislative Assembly to Jaipur to preempt any horse-trading. Simultaneously, the sources said, the party would engage with independent MLAs to enlist their support to stake claim in Punjab.

Punjab voted for its 117-member assembly on February 20.

Counting is scheduled to begin at 8 am on Thursday.

