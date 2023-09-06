Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh Bachchan says 'may you realise all your dreams'

IANS

New Delhi, September 6

The first crorepati of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 15 has been found. Jaskaran Singh has become the first contestant this season to win a whopping Rs 1 crore.

Singh hails from a small town, Khalra, in Punjab, which is at the cusp of the Indian border.

The 21-year-old would undertake a journey of two hours each to go to his college because he knew that knowledge is a leveller, which would take him one step closer to his dreams.

Back home, his college studies were harmoniously balanced with the civil services entrance exam and KBC preparations. And all his hard work and dedication bore fruit when Jaskaran found himself sitting opposite the Big B.

In episode 17 of the show, Jaskaran, who is in awe of the 80-year-old actor, said: "I listen to old Hindi songs at low volume while studying. Sir, your song 'Kabhi kabhie mere dil mein'...I play it on a loop”, which left Big B smiling.

Amitabh said: "Penned by Sahir Ludhianvi, it's a lovely song."

Jaskaran said: "Sir, it has been my dream for years, I have worn headphones and waited, to hear you say this. And finally, I'm listening to you in reality."

Amitabh replied: "Let me tell you something frankly, Jaskaran. Our contestants make it here after a lot of hardship. When they talk about their lives, and give an account of their struggles and circumstances. The audience as well as I pray that they do well in the game. May your dreams be fulfilled. This game is such that it can change a person's life in minutes."

"Sir, my grandparents are just like you. My grandparents have taught me one thing. No person is big or small. You're defined by your hard work," Jaskaran said.

After winning Rs 1 crore, Jaskaran was not able to answer the Rs 7 crore question and he decided to quit the game. Bachchan lauded his decision to quit the game at the high risk point.

The question of Rs 7 crore was: According to the 'Padma Purana', which king had to live as a tiger for a hundred years due to a deer's curse? The options were: Kshemadhurti, Dharmadatta, Mitadhvaja and Prabhanjana.

The correct answer was 'Prabhanjana'.

Jaskaran aspires to be an IAS officer. He said: "My heartfelt thanks to Amitabh Bachchan Sir for bestowing me with his life lessons that emboldened me to take calculated risks. Gratitude also to my family, whose unwavering support and advice guided me to the hotseat. This victory is just a prelude to a grander ambition: I want to serve our nation as an IAS officer."

"As I look ahead, I see a dual purpose for these winnings - securing family joy and funding explorations of the places I've studied. This isn't just a prize; it's a chance to shape my future," said Jaskaran.

