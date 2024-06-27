Punjab Police destroy 83 kg heroin, 100 quintal poppy husk

Chandigarh, July 26
To mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday, the police have destroyed over 83 kg of heroin, 10,000 kg of poppy husk, 100 kg of ganja, 4.52 lakh pills/capsules at 10 different locations across the state.
DGP Gaurav Yadav made a surprise visit at a drug disposal site — Punjab Chemical and Crop Protection Limited — in Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar, to check the ongoing disposal of drug consignments belonging to districts, including Kapurthala, SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Roopnagar and all STF Ranges.
The DGP was accompanied by Special DGP Special Task Force (STF) Kuldeep Singh, DIG Rupnagar Range Nilambari Jagdale and SSP Dr Sandeep Garg.
The Punjab Police have disposed of at least 2,700 kg heroin, 3,450 kg opium, 1.77 lakh kg poppy husk, 1.40 crore pills/tablets and 2 lakh injections since the formation of the AAP government in the state. The last drug disposal was done on June 7.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken
His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...
South Africa defeat Afghanistan by 9 wickets, enter maiden T20 World Cup final
They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...
Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him
BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat
CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case
Probe widens, Kolkata, Maha cases under lens