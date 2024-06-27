Punjab Police destroy 83 kg heroin, 100 quintal poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 26

To mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday, the police have destroyed over 83 kg of heroin, 10,000 kg of poppy husk, 100 kg of ganja, 4.52 lakh pills/capsules at 10 different locations across the state.

DGP Gaurav Yadav made a surprise visit at a drug disposal site — Punjab Chemical and Crop Protection Limited — in Dera Bassi, SAS Nagar, to check the ongoing disposal of drug consignments belonging to districts, including Kapurthala, SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Roopnagar and all STF Ranges.

The DGP was accompanied by Special DGP Special Task Force (STF) Kuldeep Singh, DIG Rupnagar Range Nilambari Jagdale and SSP Dr Sandeep Garg.

The Punjab Police have disposed of at least 2,700 kg heroin, 3,450 kg opium, 1.77 lakh kg poppy husk, 1.40 crore pills/tablets and 2 lakh injections since the formation of the AAP government in the state. The last drug disposal was done on June 7.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.