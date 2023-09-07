Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 6

In a major embarrassment for the Punjab Police, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that police personnel apparently were hand in glove with persons carrying out illegal mining operations in the Ropar area after observing that only poor persons were being proceeded against.

The Bench also rapped the police for the “sorry state of affairs” after observing that they were trying their best to shield the real culprits, “at whose instance the illegal mining operations were being carried out”. Justice NS Shekhawat of the High Court also directed the Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police to file a detailed report indicating the reasons why persons carrying out illegal mining operations had not been arrayed as accused in the case. The SHO concerned was also directed to personally remain present before the court.

The directions came on a petition filed by Aajamdeen against the state of Punjab for the grant of pre-arrest bail in an FIR registered on July 27 under provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, at the Nangal police station in Ropar district.

Appearing before the Bench, his counsel argued that the petitioner had no concern with the alleged occurrence and he was stated to be the driver of a vehicle allegedly used in the commission of the crime. He further contended that the petitioner was not found at the spot and was falsely involved in the case.

He also relied upon an order passed by the court in another case, whereby interim anticipatory bail was granted to another person.

Issuing a notice of motion to the state, the Bench directed the petitioner to join the investigation, while making it clear that he would be released on interim bail in the event of his arrest. Referring to the case record, the Bench asserted that it was apparent that only poor persons –– driver of the JCB and a tipper had been arrayed as an accused.

“It is a sorry state of affairs that the police are trying their best to shield the real culprits, at whose instance the illegal mining operations were being carried out. On advance notice, an ASI present in the court has informed that till date the police have not been able to ascertain as to at whose instance the illegal mining operations were being carried out,” the Bench observed, while fixing the matter for further hearing in September second week.

