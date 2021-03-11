Punjab cops red-faced as CBI counters claim on RCN for Goldy Brar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

In fresh embarrassment for the Punjab Police over singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has refuted the claims that the state had asked the probe agency for issuance of a red corner notice (RCN) against prime accused Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, 10 days prior to the murder.

Interpol’s lookout notice for Brar New Delhi: A red corner notice has been issued by Interpol against Goldy Brar. The notice was issued on a request by the CBI. However, the request was sent not in connection with the singer’s killing. This paves the way for Brar’s extradition. The Punjab Police had written to the CBI for notice in two FIRs registered on November 12, 2020, and February 18, 2021. TNS

A CBI spokesperson said the Punjab Police had claimed to have forwarded a proposal on May 19 to the CBI for issuance of RCN from Interpol against Brar, to pave the way for his extradition. The police claim he is living in Canada. However, the proposal for issuance of the RCN against Brar was received on May 30 at 12.25 pm from the Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police, through an email a day after Moosewala’s killing.

Earlier, DGP VK Bhawra had to withdraw his statement terming Moosewala’s killing part of a gang war. Also, the Punjab Police had to revert its decision of withdrawing security of 424 persons. Neither the DGP or nor a police spokesperson was available for comment.

Interestingly, the CBI spokesperson said in the email received from Punjab Police, a copy of letter dated May 19 was attached. But a hard copy of the same proposal was received from Punjab Police in International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, New Delhi, on May 30 only.

The spokesperson said after processing for confirmation of pre-requisite requirements, the RCN proposal was forwarded to Interpol (Headquarters), Lyon, France, on June 2.

Hinting at a delay in seeking red corner notices, the spokesperson said the request was related to two cases of the Punjab Police registered against Brar in Faridkot during 2020 and 2021.

“The request was made vide FIR No. 409 dated 12-11-2020 and other FIR No. 44 dated 18-02-2021, both FIRs are of Faridkot city police station. Even this request was received in IPCU CBI on May 30, whereas as per information in public domain, Moosewala’s murder took place on May 29,” the CBI spokesperson said. He said the request for issuance of RCN against terror mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda, believed to be in Pakistan, had already been sent to Interpol (HQ), Lyon.