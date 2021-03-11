Punjab cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Gangster Goldy Brar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

The Punjab Police have intensified efforts to nail and extradite Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A Muktsar native, Brar, an active member of the Bishnoi gang, had left for Canada in 2017 on a student visa. In a social media post, Brar had claimed Moosewala’s murder was in retaliation to Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s killing that took place last year.

A spokesperson said 10 days before Moosewala was killed on May 19, the police had sent a proposal to the CBI to issue a red corner notice against Brar to pave the way for his extradition in two cases registered in November 2020 and February 2021 in Faridkot. The spokesperson said the cases related to charges of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act.

The police have also sought a red corner notice against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, of Rattoke village in Tarn Taran. The proposal was sent to the CBI on May 5.

Based in Pakistan, Rinda is accused of activating terror modules in Punjab in recent past. Backed by Pakistan spy agency ISI, the police suspect his role in the smuggling of arms and ammunition to India. He is being linked to the seizure of a large quantity of arms, ammunition and IEDs from four terrorists in Karnal recently.

He is also blamed for the recent rocket-propelled grenade attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence wing’s headquarters in Mohali through his operatives and the IED attack on Kahlwan police post in Anandpur Sahib. The proposal is under process at the level of the CBI and the Central National Bureau for liaison with Interpol, the spokesperson said, adding that on execution of the red-corner notice, the extradition proposal shall be moved through the MHA and the MEA. The spokesperson said the Punjab Government was committed to vigorously pursue the extradition of other foreign-based criminals too.

Bishnoi aide held in Haryana

Muktsar: The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, identified as Sumit Katraia of Dabwali, in Haryana. He was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered two months ago at Lambi. TNS

#goldy brar #lawrence bishnoi #sidhu moosewala

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

'Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood

Living my father's dream, says shot putter Jasmine
Chandigarh

Living my father's dream, says shot putter Jasmine Kaur who sets new Youth National Record

Illegal arms trade booms in state
Patiala

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Mumbai cops to quiz gangster in connection with threat lette...

Hurt by fabricated stories says Sidhu Moosewala's father

Hurt by fabricated stories, says Sidhu Moosewala's father

Punjab Cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Punjab cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Police raid 7 jailed gangsters' houses in search of arms, ammo

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Police raid 7 jailed gangsters' houses in search of arms, ammunition

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Move comes despite CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement against i...

From jail to freedom via hospital

From jail to freedom via hospital

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated in Amritsar

Saplings planted along BRTS lane in utter neglect

Amritsar: Mountain of waste at Bhagtanwala dump catches fire, yet again

Ram Bagh's fountain lying defunct for last 5 years, authorities playing musical chairs

Chandigarh sitting duck for cyber attack

Chandigarh sitting duck for cyber attack

The ever-increasing mountain of garbage at Dadu Majra dumping ground in Chandigarh

Mohali: Hours after birthday bash, youth shoots himself

Boost for Chandigarh BJP as Congress councillor joins party

Chandigarh Housing Board clears another hurdle, yet to get environmental clearance

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

Fed up of poor civic amenities, Jalandhar residents write to Punjab CM

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Three nabbed for drug trafficking

Ludhiana MC to promote cloth bags

Coal imports may push power rates up by Rs 1/unit

Coal imports may push power rates up by Rs 1/unit in Punjab