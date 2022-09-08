Punjab cyber cell bags prize for cracking case

Chandigarh , September 7
The Cyber Crime Cell of the Punjab Police has bagged the first prize for successfully cracking WhatsApp impersonation case, wherein imposters were using profile pictures and names of VVIPs to dupe government officials and other people. The award was presented at the National Conference of State Cyber Nodal Officers, organised by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) in New Delhi on August 31.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav congratulated ADGP, Cyber Crime, Praveen Kumar Sinha and the Cyber Crime Cell for the achievement. ADGP Praveen Sinha said over 100 case studies related to cyber crime investigation were received by the NCRB, out of which 10 case studies belonging to various law enforcement agencies were selected for presentation at the conference. “The case study of Punjab was awarded the first prize,” he said.
Director, NCRB, Vivek Gogia, IPS, conferred the award on DSP, Cyber Crime, Deepak Singh, who received it on behalf of the Punjab Police. Inspector Gaganpreet Singh and Inspector Zoravar Singh were also accompanying the DSP.
The state Cyber Crime Cell in July 2022 busted an international cyber fraud racket with the arrest of three Nigerians, who were using profile pictures and names of VVIPs on WhatsApp to dupe government officials and other people.
