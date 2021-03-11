Punjab dairy farmers hold protest in Mohali, seek hike in milk procurement prices

Term the increase of Rs 20 per kg milk fat as inadequate, want a hike of Rs 100 per kg

Punjab dairy farmers hold protest in Mohali, seek hike in milk procurement prices

Dairy farmers holding a protest in front of Verka Milk Plant in Mohali on Saturday. Tribune Photo

PTI

Chandigarh, May 21

Punjab dairy farmers on Saturday held a massive protest in front of a state-owned milk plant in Mohali, seeking hike in milk procurement prices.

Though the AAP government on Saturday announced to increase Rs 20 per kg milk fat, the protesting farmers rejected it as inadequate, saying they want a hike of at least Rs 100 per kg.

Under the banner of Progressive Dairy Farmers' Association (PDFA), farmers from several parts of the state gathered outside the Verma milk plant in Mohali. They blocked one side of the main road leading to Chandigarh in support of their demands. Because of the protest, commuters faced inconvenience.

The protesters also blocked the entry gates of the Verka milk plant with which the supplies of milk and milk products from the plant could be affected.

PDFA president Daljit Singh Sadarpura said the milk prices have not been increased in the past two years while their input prices, including feed prices, have almost doubled.

"The price of soybean has increased from Rs 3,200 per quintal a year ago to Rs 7,200 per quintal. Similarly, the prices of other items have also gone up which hit the dairy sector hard," said Sadarpura.

He said several dairy farmers who have been suffering because of inadequate returns have started selling their cattle. The COVID-19 pandemic also hit the dairy sector hard, he said.

Pointing out that the commercial dairy farming sector provided an impetus to the crop diversification programme in the state, Sadarpura urged the Aam Aadmi Party government to "save this sector".

He said the state government should raise the procurement price by at least Rs 100 per kg milk fat. At present, Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) is giving Rs 730 per kg fat to dairy farmers, said Sadarpura.

Meanwhile, Milkfed on Saturday announced to increase its milk procurement price being paid to farmers by Rs 20 per kg fat with effect from May 21. Since March this year, Milkfed has already raised prices by Rs 50 per kg fat.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail

2
Delhi

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

3
Nation

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

4
Entertainment

'Stop raping us': Woman strips off in protest on Cannes red carpet

5
Punjab

Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81

6
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

7
Trending

After smoking marijuana, Assam man chops off his penis 'out of fear of religion’

8
Punjab

Day later, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders, lodged in Patiala jail

9
Bathinda

6 Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

10
Nation

China for expansion of five-nation BRICS

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

Big relief for consumers: Petrol, diesel get cheaper

Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7

Centre also announced an additional amount of Rs 1.10 lakh c...

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM’s retort to Rahul

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM's retort to Rahul's 'arrogant IFS' remark

Reacting to Congress leader’s remarks, Jaishankar tweeted th...

Hindu College professor arrested for post on 'shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

Court says Prof's post, though reprehensible, does not indic...

Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat, ends nearly a decade of conservative rule

Australian PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat, ends nearly a decade of conservative rule

Morrison to quit as Liberal Party leader after loss; Greens ...

Delhi court convicts OP Chautala in disproportionate assets case

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

The court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence...

Cities

View All

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rains

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Amritsar's Grand Hotel owner’s clarification on digging row

Amritsar city tackling blaze incidents with just 4 fire stations

Sacrilege cases not being pursued properly, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mumbai man accused of rape, case registered in Amritsar

Six Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

6 Punjabis in fray for Australian federal, senate polls

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Paramilitary force deployed in Mohali

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta hurt in mishap near Chandigarh

Suspect who planted IED outside Burail Jail made a call to Germany

Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee consent must for dairies, gaushalas: NGT

Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building: Officials

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal

10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

3 of a family, including 2 kids, lose life due to LPG leakage

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Drug overdose? Punjab Police Academy constable loses battle of life

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh fires salvos against Navjot Sidhu upon his conviction

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Juvenile among 5 held for Ludhiana blast

Ludhiana MLA raids MC’s multi-level parking, catches staff overcharging visitors

Illegal sewerage connections of 37 dyeing units snapped in Ludhiana

F&CC approves only emergency works in Ludhiana

Doctors, programme officers to attend OPD at Ludhiana district hospitals

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Govternment to start OOAT clinics at primary health centres

Hurts to see friend Navjot Sidhu go to jail: Former co-accused Bunny Sandhu

Department of Languages to work for propagation of Punjabi: Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Delay in grants: Punjabi University Contractual Teachers’ Association begins signature campaign

Punjabi University destroys copies of book published on Maharana Pratap