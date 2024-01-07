Punjab declares holidays in schools till January 14 due to severe cold weather

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

Due to severe cold weather, the Punjab Government on Sunday announced holidays in all the government and private schools of the state till January 14.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “Keeping in view the severe cold, it has been decided to close down all the private and government schools up to Class 10, from January 8 to January 14.”

ਕੜਾਕੇ ਦੀ ਠੰਡ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਦਸਵੀਂ ਕਲਾਸ ਤੱਕ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੑਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਚ 8 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੋਂ 14 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੱਕ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ.. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 7, 2024

Last week, the state government had announced a change in the timing with all the government and private schools to open at 10 am due to severe cold weather.

