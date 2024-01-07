 Punjab declares holidays in schools till January 14 due to severe cold weather : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab declares holidays in schools till January 14 due to severe cold weather

Punjab declares holidays in schools till January 14 due to severe cold weather

CM Bhagwant Mann announced that all schools up to Class 10 will remain closed from January 8 to January 14

Punjab declares holidays in schools till January 14 due to severe cold weather

Due to severe cold weather, the Punjab Government announced holidays in all the schools till January 14. Tribune file photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

Due to severe cold weather, the Punjab Government on Sunday announced holidays in all the government and private schools of the state till January 14.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “Keeping in view the severe cold, it has been decided to close down all the private and government schools up to Class 10, from January 8 to January 14.”

Last week, the state government had announced a change in the timing with all the government and private schools to open at 10 am due to severe cold weather.

