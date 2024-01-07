Chandigarh, January 7
Due to severe cold weather, the Punjab Government on Sunday announced holidays in all the government and private schools of the state till January 14.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “Keeping in view the severe cold, it has been decided to close down all the private and government schools up to Class 10, from January 8 to January 14.”
ਕੜਾਕੇ ਦੀ ਠੰਡ ਨੂੰ ਧਿਆਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੱਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਦਸਵੀਂ ਕਲਾਸ ਤੱਕ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਪੑਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਚ 8 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੋਂ 14 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੱਕ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ..— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 7, 2024
Last week, the state government had announced a change in the timing with all the government and private schools to open at 10 am due to severe cold weather.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Row erupts over Maldives minister’s remarks on PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit; celebrities react
Tension leads to cancellation of planned visits by numerous ...
IAF's C-130J Hercules aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil in Ladakh
The runaway at Kargil is paved but does not have night landi...
Maldivian government distances itself from ‘derogatory remarks’ against PM Modi by minister
It warned that relevant authorities will not hesitate to tak...
Punjab declares holidays in schools till January 14 due to severe cold weather
CM Bhagwant Mann announced that all schools up to Class 10 w...
ED assault case: Bengal Governor asks authorities to arrest TMC leader, probe his links with terrorists
Central agency has issued a lookout notice against TMC leade...