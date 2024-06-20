Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region

New Delhi, June 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted light to moderate intensity rain and winds would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi-NCR in the next couple of hours bringing much respite from the scorching heat.

It also rained in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Wednesday.

"Light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speeds of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, as the national capital and its surrounding region continue to face severe hot weather conditions, the IMD on Wednesday said that the monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30.

The weather department had also issued a red alert for West Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI, "We had issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar on Tuesday, but on Wednesday conditions have improved. There has been rainfall activity in Bihar. For Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, we have issued an orange alert but for West Uttar Pradesh we have issued a red alert for the next 2 days. In Delhi-NCR, the temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celcius. Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30."

