Punjab DGP constitutes 4-member SIT to unravel conspiracy of gangster Deepak Tinu's escape from police custody

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unravel the entire conspiracy of escape of Gangster Deepak Tinu from police custody in Mansa and to ensure effective and speedy investigation into this case.

The SIT comprises Inspector General of Police (IGP) Patiala range MS Chhina as chairperson, while three members include AIG Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Opinderjit Singh, SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora and DSP AGTF Bikramjeet Singh Brar. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station City-1 Mansa shall offer complete assistance to the SIT, while the SIT can also co-opt any other officer from Bathinda and Patiala Ranges for assistance.

DGP Gaurav Yadav apprised that investigations into this case are going on at full pace and several Police teams are on manhunt to nab the escapee.

Adopting a proactive approach, Punjab Police had immediately suspended and apprehended the errant Mansa CIA Incharge Pritpal Singh and First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him for dereliction in duty. The accused cop was also dismissed from the service under article 311.

The DGP said that the SIT will conduct a day-to-day investigation into this case and all persons against whom evidence comes on record will be arrested and a police report against them will be submitted in the concerned court of trial.

Meanwhile, the SIT has been directed to conclude the investigation in an expeditious manner.