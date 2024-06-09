Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav issues directions for public grievance redressal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

The Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Sunday posted on his X handle about the directions issued to all police officials for redressing public grievances.

The post read: “Directions have been issued to all Range ADGPs/IGPs/DIGs, Commissioners of Police, district SSPs, sub-divisional DSPs and SHOs to be available in their offices from 11 am to 1 pm on all working days for the redressal of public grievances.

“At police headquarters in Chandigarh, senior officers of the rank of Special DGP/Additional DGP have been assigned days for being available to the citizens for meeting them and resolving public grievances.”

It further read: “Accessibility to citizens is an important component of People Centric Policing and @PunjabPoliceInd would continually strive to maintain robust Law & Order in the State.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaurav Yadav #Punjab Police