Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav issues directions for public grievance redressal

Chandigarh, June 9
The Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Sunday posted on his X handle about the directions issued to all police officials for redressing public grievances.
The post read: “Directions have been issued to all Range ADGPs/IGPs/DIGs, Commissioners of Police, district SSPs, sub-divisional DSPs and SHOs to be available in their offices from 11 am to 1 pm on all working days for the redressal of public grievances.
“At police headquarters in Chandigarh, senior officers of the rank of Special DGP/Additional DGP have been assigned days for being available to the citizens for meeting them and resolving public grievances.”
It further read: “Accessibility to citizens is an important component of People Centric Policing and @PunjabPoliceInd would continually strive to maintain robust Law & Order in the State.”
