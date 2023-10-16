Punjab Diary: A fly on the wall

Gurdaspur: Every time Governor Banwarilal Purohit visits the border districts, like he did earlier this week, speculation is always rife among officials and politicians that he is finalising a report on drugs which he may use against the AAP government at a time of his choice. Once the Governor’s visit is over and a few days pass, the guesswork dies a natural death. However, a fly on the wall reveals that the report he is working on is almost ready. However, nobody knows whether he will place the “sacred document” in public domain or will he quietly pass it on to his seniors in New Delhi.

It takes two to tango

Batala: Everyone in the city knows that for the past several years, the Sekhri brothers, former MLA Ashwani and Inder, have been at loggerheads. This week, a video went viral showing the brothers in a no holds barred fight. Wary of political repercussions of the incident, Ashwani, who has recently joined the BJP, released another video in which he tried to clarify things. However, by then the damage had been done. The video clip had travelled far and wide. The Sekhri family’s name had been mauled lock, stock and barrel. As they say, it takes two to tango.

Drug-free Punjab

Patiala: The administration and the police organised a drug-free rally. Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, ADGP Mukhwinder Singh Chhina and SSP Varun Sharma emphasised that action will be taken against those who support drug traffickers. “Those who support drug traffickers will not be spared. Punjab, which is a land of Gurus, pirs and warriors will not be allowed to become a hub of drug trade,” said the minister.

