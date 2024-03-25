Punjab Diary: Actor-politician faces wrath of veteran

Muktsar: Actor Karamjit Anmol, who is the AAP candidate from the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency, had to face the wrath of an ex-serviceman during his recent visit to Gidderbaha. The veteran blamed the AAP leadership for discontinuing the Guardians of Governance (GoG) scheme launched by the previous government during Capt Amarinder Singh’s tenure. He said that until CM Bhagwant Mann apologised for his remarks against ex-servicemen, their community would not stop chasing him. Karamjit left the spot by saying that he would convey the message to the CM. Later, some Congress leaders posted the video of this conversation on social media platforms.

Politician under ‘every stone’ in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur: The Greek playwright Aristophanes once said: “Under every stone lurks a politician.” Ditto for Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency, where everyone and their uncle is demanding a ticket for the Lok Sabha poll. From a Batala-based man who takes care of around 20 stray dogs to a high-profile manufacturer of defence products, those who aspire to a seat in Parliament is long. Residents say there should be some parameters for parties to select their candidates — a minimum educational qualification, for instance. “Else Parliament may be packed with political nincompoops,” said a resident.

Playing to the gallery

Pathankot: Is the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat a Hindu or a Sikh dominated one? A frenzied and hyperactive discussion takes place on this issue whenever elections are around the bend. Even seasoned politicians do not have an answer. In the 2019 LS poll, actor Sunny Deol took full advantage of the debate. In Hindu areas, he would tell voters that in a majority of his films, he played a Hindu protagonist. In Sikh areas, he would tell the gatherings that he belonged to a Jat-Sikh family. Hence, he enjoyed the best of both worlds and won by a massive margin of 70,000 votes. Who said Deol was a political greenhorn?

Simplicity, thy name is ex-President!

Bathinda: Former President Ram Nath Kovind paid obeisance at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on Monday. Devotees at gurdwara were surprised to see Kovind, who went to a group of women and gently asked them if he could click a photo with them. The devotees were stumped with the humility and simplicity of the former President.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Archit Watts and Sukhmeet Bhasin

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot #Lok Sabha #Muktsar