 Punjab Diary: Actor-politician faces wrath of veteran : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Diary: Actor-politician faces wrath of veteran

Punjab Diary: Actor-politician faces wrath of veteran

Punjab Diary: Actor-politician faces wrath of veteran

Actor Karamjit Anmol, who is the AAP candidate from the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency, had to face the wrath of an ex-serviceman during his recent visit to Gidderbaha.



Muktsar: Actor Karamjit Anmol, who is the AAP candidate from the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency, had to face the wrath of an ex-serviceman during his recent visit to Gidderbaha. The veteran blamed the AAP leadership for discontinuing the Guardians of Governance (GoG) scheme launched by the previous government during Capt Amarinder Singh’s tenure. He said that until CM Bhagwant Mann apologised for his remarks against ex-servicemen, their community would not stop chasing him. Karamjit left the spot by saying that he would convey the message to the CM. Later, some Congress leaders posted the video of this conversation on social media platforms.

Politician under ‘every stone’ in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur: The Greek playwright Aristophanes once said: “Under every stone lurks a politician.” Ditto for Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency, where everyone and their uncle is demanding a ticket for the Lok Sabha poll. From a Batala-based man who takes care of around 20 stray dogs to a high-profile manufacturer of defence products, those who aspire to a seat in Parliament is long. Residents say there should be some parameters for parties to select their candidates — a minimum educational qualification, for instance. “Else Parliament may be packed with political nincompoops,” said a resident.

Playing to the gallery

Pathankot: Is the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat a Hindu or a Sikh dominated one? A frenzied and hyperactive discussion takes place on this issue whenever elections are around the bend. Even seasoned politicians do not have an answer. In the 2019 LS poll, actor Sunny Deol took full advantage of the debate. In Hindu areas, he would tell voters that in a majority of his films, he played a Hindu protagonist. In Sikh areas, he would tell the gatherings that he belonged to a Jat-Sikh family. Hence, he enjoyed the best of both worlds and won by a massive margin of 70,000 votes. Who said Deol was a political greenhorn?

Simplicity, thy name is ex-President!

Bathinda: Former President Ram Nath Kovind paid obeisance at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on Monday. Devotees at gurdwara were surprised to see Kovind, who went to a group of women and gently asked them if he could click a photo with them. The devotees were stumped with the humility and simplicity of the former President.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Archit Watts and Sukhmeet Bhasin

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot #Lok Sabha #Muktsar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Election Commission directs disciplinary action against Punjab SDM for absence from poll duty

2
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US

3
Himachal

BJP names 111 more candidates for Lok Sabha election; Maneka Gandhi fielded from Sultanpur, Kangana Ranaut from Mandi

4
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody, asks minister Atishi to address water-related problems

5
India

Pakistan to ‘seriously’ consider restoring trade ties with India: Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar

6
India

IIT-Guwahati student arrested under UAPA after he pledges 'allegiance to ISIS'; hunt on for another

7
India

Former IAF chief RKS Bhadauria, ex-bureaucrat Varaprasad Rao join BJP

8
Haryana

Former Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, Haryana Minister and Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala join BJP

9
Punjab

Met department predicts rain in Punjab till March 29

10
Features

50 years of MS Sathyu’s ‘Garm Hava’: Looking back, forward

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra

BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra

5th list of 111 out | Varun Gandhi dropped from Pilibhit, VK...

Bhadauria, former IAF Chief, joins BJP

Bhadauria, former IAF Chief, joins BJP

INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31

INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31

Alliance unites in Delhi CM Kejriwal’s support

It’s murder, sellers booked under Sec 302: Mann on liquor deaths

It’s murder, sellers booked under Sec 302: Mann on liquor deaths

Absent from poll duty, Amloh SDM removed by EC

Absent from poll duty, Amloh SDM removed by EC


Cities

View All

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

3 women thieves nabbed, devotee’s purse recovered

Cops, paramilitary personnel hold flag march in Tarn Taran

15 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Illicit liquor seized during raids at 2 villages; one held

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

Civic body to keep watch on streetlight infra online

Kharar woman gang-raped at hotel, 2 held

Man accused of killing woman he wanted to marry walks free

Three drug peddlers land in UT police net

AAP presses BJP for answers on ‘Rs 60-crore bribery scandal’

AAP presses BJP for answers on ‘Rs 60-crore bribery scandal’

BJP burns Arvind Kejriwal’s effigy to protest ‘corruption’

AAP committed ‘money laundering’ through Arvind Kejriwal: Enforcement Directorate

Smriti Irani accuses AAP of betraying public trust

Left alliance leads in all 4 posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University student poll

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material

2 motorcycle-borne miscreants fire gunshots at teacher’s house

Bike thief lands in police dragnet

8 kg poppy husk, 4.5 lakh litres of lahan destroyed

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

OTS policy to regularise water, sewer connections notified

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders keep fingers crossed as wait gets longer for BJP Punjab list

Play safe Holi, take proper care of your pets too

Rs 30L unaccounted cash seized

PSOU gets ~1cr grant-in-aid

PSOU gets Rs 1cr grant-in-aid

Meeting on electric locomotive maintenance held