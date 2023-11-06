Punjab Diary: 'Chat mangni, pat vyah'

Abohar: The proverb proved befitting when Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Musafir Goldy, AAP’s state co-incharge for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, announced on Saturday that former district Congress president Prithipal Singh Sandhu had joined AAP and would be the party’s candidate from Karanpur constituency. Earlier, AAP had given the ticket to Prof Sukhwinder Singh Vanar.

Malwa’s love for Chandigarh

Muktsar: Such is the love for Chandigarh in this hinterland that residents of Tarmala village here have named the village bus stand as ‘Chandigarh wala bus adda’. Some locals said about four decades ago, a bus for Chandigarh was started from neighbouring Kandu Khera village and that bus used to stop here.

MC Commissioner ‘walks the talk’

Patiala: Patiala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditya Uppal’s early morning walk is the talk of the town. Uppal walks across the town to check the progress of development projects and the cleanliness measures being undertaken by the civic body. A civic body official said, “We do not know if the inspections will turn out to be fruitful but we would end up shedding a few kilos if the MC Commissioner continues with the inspections.”

BSF’s battle against dengue

Jalandhar: In a proactive measure to combat the spread of dengue, BSF jawans are diligently inspecting coolers and other water storage facilities on a regular basis and sharing pictures of the same. The initiative is a part of the larger campaign titled ‘Har Shukarwar dengue te waar’, (every Friday, strike against dengue).

Two-wheeler owners take law for a ride

Batala: Residents are giving two-hoots to the administration’s ban on covering faces while driving two-wheelers. The decision was taken after the cops complained that criminals had developed a knack for committing crime with covered faces. Commuters can be seen openly defying the ban. Residents say they are not aware of any such directive. Could somebody tell them that ignorance of law is no excuse?

A neat job by Abohar NGO

Abohar: Activists of ‘Apna Abohar, Apni Abha’, an NGO here, conducted a cleanliness drive of a sub-canal in Panjkosi village. The “lifeline” of the town was filled with empty syringes, injections, urine bags, diapers, pesticides, liquor bottles and loads of routine household garbage. Incumbent MLA from the Congress party, Sandeep Jakhar, runs the NGO in Abohar.

Contributed by Raj Sadosh, Archit Watts, Mohit Khanna, Aparna Banerji, Ravi Dhaliwal

#Abohar #Congress #Rajasthan