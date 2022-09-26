Punjab Diary: Congress-yukt saffron party

Chandigarh: On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party organised a protest march against the Aam Aadmi Party’s government. Just before the protest, BJP leaders addressed workers at the party headquarters. The first row of leaders sitting on the stage seemed like a Congress party’s protest. Those seated included Sunil Jakhar, Fateh Jung Bajwa, Rana Gurmit Sodhi, Jai Inder Kaur, Balbir Sidhu and Kewal Dhillon. The original BJP was in minority with just Manoranjan Kalia and Ashwani Sharma finding space in the first row. “We are not sure if the BJP will make India Congress-mukt ever, but they have certainly achieved in making state unit of the BJP Congress-yukt,” said a saffron party leader.

Truckers resent stringent policing

Gurdaspur: Truckers, it seems, have been the worst-hit ever since the police have tightened the noose against drugs. Drivers operating in the jurisdiction of Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot police districts say if the cops keep on with their stringent ways, 80 per cent of their brethren will be off the roads in the next few days. These truckers consider poppy husk, particularly the variety coming in from Srinagar known for its purity, as a part of their everyday diet. They say if the microeconomy of the area is hit, then the police should be blamed. Now, that is some food for thought!

‘Extortion’ shadow over minister

Pathankot: They say reputation precedes a man. Likewise, in the case of Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari his alleged telephonic conversation with an aide in which extortion demands are being discussed, precedes him everywhere he goes. Last week, in Pathankot, a scribe raked up the issue. Sarari, like a good batsman, ducked and managed to fend off the bouncer. However, 30 minutes later, yet another scribe picked up the ghost. This time, the minister got angry. Later, one of his aides could be heard saying, “Does not the media have better things to ask?” Surely, it has, but first let Sarari come clean on the topic.

Rain bane for Sangrur residents

Sangrur: Incessant rains have once again brought poor quality of development works to the fore in the district. Residents said the previous Congress government had claimed to have spent crores on laying sewerage, but nothing improved on the ground. Now, residents have started asking the Aam Aadmi Party leaders to hold a high-level inquiry into the alleged misuse of funds during the Congress regime. “We are hopeful that AAP will initiate a probe and will act against the corrupt officials,” said locals.

Controversy over CM’s salute

Chandigarh: A picture doing rounds on social media shows Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann saluting with his left hand. This has attracted a flurry of comments. While some said he may not be aware of the correct procedure, others were of the opinion that the VIPs should be briefed on such matters. While it could not be ascertained whether the photograph was altered or flipped, observers were quick to point out that the manner of wearing turbans, saree and holding of weapon by a security guard were correct. AAP spokesman Malwinder Singh Kang did not respond on the issue.

Fodder from stubble

Bathinda : A gaushala has come forward to tackle stubble-burning in the district. Sadhu Ram Kusla, general secretary, Sri Gaushala (Bathinda), said they had coordinated with the GDBS Foundation in Raikot and would be preparing fodder from crop residue on 500 acres in Naruana. Kulsa said the land would be handed back to the farmers for timely sowing of the wheat crop.

