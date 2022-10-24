 Punjab Diary: Continuing with tradition : The Tribune India

Punjab Diary: Continuing with tradition

Punjab Diary: Continuing with tradition


Patiala: Continuing with the tradition of not accepting gifts, the Chief Managing Director of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Baldev Singh Sran, has refused to accept gifts from visitors this Diwali as well. Notices in this regard have been pasted at the entrance of his official residence and office. Sran said: “I have been practising this ever since I joined the service and will not accept any freebies from anyone, be it gifts during the festivals.”

YouTube channel for agri practices

Jalandhar: The Agriculture Department has started a new YouTube channel ‘Safalkisan’ to provide a platform to farmers to share personal experiences on the in-situ and ex-situ management of the paddy straw. The mechanism used, machinery deployed, working of costs and other details have been explained extensively through the demonstrative videos being uploaded on the channel by Jalandhar-based agriculture officer Dr Naresh Gulati.

CM’s ‘karma bhoomi’ Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is known for his satire and speech, while inaugurating the new Verka plant here tried to strike an emotional chord with the residents. He described the state’s business and industrial hub as his “karma bhoomi” and called Satauj village his “janma bhoomi”. However, the locals are still waiting for representation in the Cabinet despite the ruling AAP winning record Assembly seats from Ludhiana in the 2022 polls.

Viral jail video ‘embarrassment’ for AAP

Amritsar: A recent video of prisoners taking drugs inside the ‘high security’ Amritsar Central Jail has become a major embarrassment for the AAP government, which had made tall claims after confiscating 3,600 cellphones from the jails. The video went viral four days ago, prompting Jails Minister Harjot Bains to ‘raid’ the Central Jail here. His visit found lapses in jail security, and recovery of cellphones and packets of ‘bidis’. Recently, the STF had arrested the deputy jail superintendent of Goindwal Sahib sub- jail for corrupt practices.

A unique success story

Muktsar: The success story of Arshbir Kaur Sandhu of Bhangewala village here is different from others. Arshbir’s grandfather, Judge Singh, and her father always wanted to see her become a judge one day. That dream was realised on Monday when she cleared the Haryana Judicial Services exam on Monday. In her previous two attempts of judicial exams of Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, she could not clear the interview. Arshbir has done her LLM from Panjab University, Chandigarh.

DC’s letter opens can of worms

Gurdaspur: The Deputy Commissioner’s recent letter to officers asking them to keep an eagle’s eye on paddy procurement agencies, including Markfed, Pungrain, Punsup and Warehousing Corporation, has opened a can of worms. In the letter, the DC claimed that these agencies were indulging in corrupt practices. What raised eyebrows was that such a brazen admission of corruption is seldom made in written by DC-rank officers. A few seniors spent a day in offices of procurement agencies but found no “corrupt practices”. Somebody must tell these officers that bribery is always done under the table and that way it seldom leaves any proof.

Infiltration by drones worrisome

Pathankot: When it comes to infiltration by drones, Pathankot and Gurdaspur are the most vulnerable districts in Punjab. Recently, a Pakistani drone hovered around for nearly five hours here. A senior BSF officer said what rattled him was the fact that the contraption had ventured 10 km inside the Indian territory. However, this claim was vehemently contested by the Punjab Police.

Contributed by Aman Sood, Deepkamal Kaur, Nitin Jain, PK Jaiswar, Archit Watts and Ravi Dhaliwal

#Diwali #pspcl

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Woman doctor booked for vandalising Diwali shops in UP's Lucknow

2
World

Rishi Sunak scripts an impressive political comeback, will seek to change UK-India ties to make it more two-way

3
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

4
Diaspora

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’

5
Nation

Look forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030: PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

6
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

7
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Sunak

9
Nation

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

10
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll with epic reply; had asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match
Trending

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll who asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks
Amritsar

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
Trending

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Top News

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...

Whatsapp resumes service after facing global outage

WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed

Meta did not say what led to the outage

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...

Partial solar eclipse begins, seen in several parts of India

Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India

Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...


Cities

View All

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Amritsar: Afghan truck drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Low-emission fireworks a hit among customers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Make cancer therapy affordable: PGI

Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cops slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cop slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

Around 59,100 students secure admission in DU colleges in first round of seat allocation

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

124 food samples taken in Oct; report of none out

124 food samples taken in Jalandhar in October; report of none out

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Jalandhar: Young technocrat shows way in paddy straw management

Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

After nine failed bids, Patiala MC to issue fresh tender for pole, kiosk ads

Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM