Punjab Diary: Doctor before politician

Muktsar: Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur performed a successful operation on the right eye of Gurjit Singh, a patient from Muktsar district, this week. Before entering politics, the minister had performed a surgery on Gurjit’s left eye while she was in government service. The minister is known for conducting free eye check-up of patients during her public meeting programmes.

Hapless DGP mobbed

Gurdaspur: DGP Gaurav Yadav was put on the back foot during on a visit to Police Lines here. As the top cop was about to leave, he was mobbed by subordinates who were keen to be clicked with him. The madding crowd gave City SHO Karishma goosebumps as it was her responsibility to ensure that the DGP’s visit went off smoothly. After 45 agonizing minutes, she heaved a sigh of relief when her boss left the venue without any controversy.

Mann invokes Jinnah

Jalandhar: During his visit to the PAP Complex here on Saturday, CM Bhagwant Mann invoked Mohammed Ali Jinnah, to emphasise that sometimes, people’s trust on leaders surpasses language barriers. Narrating an anecdote, Mann said: “There was a rally of Jinnah at this very place in which he was to address Muslim students. Some farmers had also come at the venue. As Jinnah addressed the audience in English, a reporter asked farmers why they were listening to him if they did not understand English. They replied, ‘We don’t know what he is saying but we know he is telling the truth. Enna yakeen hai (We trust him).”

Free run for ‘VIPs’

Patiala: Despite repeated efforts to avoid inconvenience to commuters due to rash driving, use of hooters, black film, etc., many self-styled VIPs continue to roam the city roads without the fear of law. In Patiala, the son of a police officer is often seen using a multi-colour beacon atop his vehicle. Another police officer’s son is seen racing on city roads and, with his favourite place to race being the area near the YPS Market and Polo Ground. Officials on checkpoints find themselves helpless in initiating action against such violators as a majority of the offenders are related to their senior officers.

