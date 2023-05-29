Punjab Diary: Getting ‘monsoon-ready’

Jalandhar: While water preservation and restoration is one of the key issues in Doaba villages, monsoons also pose a problem of plenty when water enters villages. In pre-emptive measures to prevent flooding in villages, the work of strengthening the bandhs of two villages near the Beas was started under an initiative by MP Balbir Singh Seechewal on Saturday. Bandhs were strengthened at the Ahli Khurd and Gudde villages in Kapurthala where work on installation of studs and revetments worth Rs 1 crore 42 lakh was started. The villagers had earlier approached the MP for the same. Undertaken by MGNREGA workers, the work is estimated to be completed by June 30.

One officer, five hats

Muktsar: It sounds strange, but is true. The Faridkot Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) is holding four additional charges in Faridkot and Muktsar districts. CDPO Karan Brar also holds the charges of Faridkot District Programme Officer (DPO), Muktsar DPO, District Social Security Officer Faridkot and Faridkot Observation Home In-Charge. He has been holding most of these charges almost two and a half years now. Let’s hope for some ‘badlaav’ (change) in his current situation.

Minister pledges eyes

Amritsar: Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has pledged his eyes for donation. Bhullar claimed to have filled a form with Rotary Club for this purpose. The minister is also being appreciated by AAP leaders for being the first Cabinet Minister to have pledged his eyes. The efforts being made by him would surely encourage others to commit to eye donation.

Cop made to pay for golgappas

Gurdaspur: On the day he took charge, SSP Harish Dayama had made it clear that he had certain goals and wanted to accomplish them. This could be achieved only if discipline was followed. Some listened to his advice, some others like Home Guard jawan Jai Narain did not. The other day, a social media post reached the SSP in which Narain is seen refusing to give money after having golgappas from a street vendor. A no-nonsense officer, Dayama sent him to the police lines. The vendor was also paid what he was owed. Moral of the story for cops: Maintain discipline and stop being freeloaders.

For that perfect taste

Ludhiana: Punjabis cannot live without aloo parantha and samosas. Punjab Agricultural University has developed a potato/samosa mix to give these delicacies the perfect taste. The mix is prepared by utilising different potato varieties, including table varieties otherwise not considered for processing into chips and French fries. This is a new shelf-stable convenient product that can be used at homes or restaurants. This dry instant mix can be used as a filling in paranthas and samosas as well as for making different frozen potato-based snacks. These products provide convenience to consumers by restricting the kitchen drudgery and time involved in the preparation of the product.

Contributed by Aparna Banerji, Archit Watts, Manmeet, Ravi Dhaliwal and Manav Mander