Punjab Diary: Great Khali’s unforgettable visit

Abohar: Although senior politicians and officials from judicial, police and civil services have spent time with inmates of Matrichhaya Anath Ashram located near the Alamgarh terminal here, the visit of wrestling promoter Dalip Singh Rana, better known as the Great Khali, last week made inmates enthusiastic. He spent half-an-hour at the ashram. After paying obeisance to Goddess Saraswati, Rana interacted with inmates. Rana said education was important for the overall development of children. "We never thought of having a chance to meet a great wrestler," said an inmate.

Gurdaspur sans traffic lights

Gurdaspur: In Western nations, the conventional idea that changes thinking about road safety is that traffic lights cause accidents, delays and also increase fuel consumption. The developed world may have got this idea recently, but Gurdaspur has been following it ever since the traffic signal concept was born. In this city, which is the headquarters of the district, there is not even a single traffic light. There are many roundabouts, but no lights to regulate the traffic. Out of the major cities of Punjab, Gurdaspur is definitely the odd man out.

Wedding season for AAP MLAs

Chandigarh: The wedding season in the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has brought joie de vivre among its leaders and supporters. Otherwise, the party is tense due to the backlash on the Amritpal episode. After the week-long celebrations for the wedding of Education Minister Harjot Bains, the party is ecstatic about the wedding of its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. To top it as the grand finale was the wedding of Baghapurana MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, which was held on Sunday. His functions will continue till April 5.

Long wait to greet Sidhu

Patiala: Many Congress leaders and supporters were restless after the delay in the release of Navjot Singh Sidhu from jail on Saturday. A majority of them had reached the jail around 11.30 am but it was only at 5.51 pm that Sidhu walked out. “The government wants the huge crowd waiting for Sidhuji to disperse as they are scared of his popularity despite him spending over 10 months in jail,” said Mansimrat Riar, a Sidhu aide. “The government did everything to delay my release as they wanted my supporters, leaders of the party and media to leave. Such cheap ploys are not expected from Bhagwant Mann, who will always be my younger brother,” said Sidhu when he walked out of the jail.

Don’t fear ED, Vigilance: Bhattal to Ashu

Mansa: While addressing a meeting of Congress office-bearers of eight districts here on Saturday, former Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal pointed towards former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who was present on the stage, and said, "Bhushanji, do not fear the ED or the Vigilance." Bhushan recently came out of the jail after getting bail in two cases registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

SC leaders in high demand

Jalandhar: All prominent Dalit leaders in Jalandhar, including former MLAs and ministers, are getting a lot of importance since the past fortnight. As most parties other than the Congress do not have a promising Dalit leader to be projected as the candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, they are trying to rope in leaders from other camps. Among those who are on the radar include Congress Jalandhar West former MLA Sushil Rinku, former party MP MS Kaypee, former Akali MLAs Pawan Tinu and Baldev Khaira, and BSP leader Balwinder Kumar. The final outcome of the deals and bargains is awaited.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Raj Sadosh, Ruchika M Khanna, Aman Sood, Sukhmeet Bhasin, Deep Kamal

#abohar