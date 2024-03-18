 Punjab Diary: Hunting ground for opponents : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Diary: Hunting ground for opponents

Punjab Diary: Hunting ground for opponents

Punjab Diary: Hunting ground for opponents


Chandigarh: The state Congress has become a hunting ground for other parties. Three of its prominent leaders — Sushil Kumar Rinku, Gurpreet Singh GP and Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal — have left the party to join the AAP. While Rinku, who won the Lok Sabha bypoll from Jalandhar, has been fielded from the same constituency, AAP has declared GP as its Fatehgarh Sahib candidate. Speculation is rife that Chabbewal will be fielded from Hoshiarpur. The Congress is now busy burning the midnight oil to stop the exodus of its leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Difficult to sustain political tempo

Chandigarh: Political parties and candidates have been going through anxious moments ever since the General Election on the state’s 13 parliamentary seats was announced for June 1. With almost two-and-a-half months to go to the polls, leaders said it would be difficult to sustain the political tempo through the whole period, and they’d be left exhausted in any case.

Between devil and deep sea

Batala: AAP MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi is a man grappling with life’s dichotomies. He is in a Catch-22 situation ever since his party’s top-brass hinted at his likely candidature from the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. His dilemma is that if he contests and wins, he will have to resign as an MLA. He does not want to be in this situation because according to senior leaders, he is in line for a ministerial berth in the state. And if he loses, he will lose his reputation and some of his hard-earned money. The man is indeed caught between the devil and the deep blue sea!

Jail clash has residents nervous

Gurdaspur: Early this week, fear gripped scores of residents of the PUDA colony here after news of gunfire inside the nearby prison complex spread like wildfire. The next thing they knew was that the prisoners were taking on the cops in a no-holds barred battle. But there were no gunshots — it was just the sound of tear-gas shells being fired. The state of confusion and chaos lasted a few hours, and the nervous residents plan to submit a memorandum to the DC, asking that the jail be moved out of the city.

Ill-planned projects

Gurdaspur: Unlike in other cities where public welfare projects are located in the city limits, it is the other way around here. The Civil Hospital, located in the heart of the city in most places, is located 6 km away, at Batala Road. Likewise, the District Administrative Complex, which houses several government offices, is built in a congested area, as is the judicial complex. The Central Jail, which should be on the city’s outskirts, is located within the city limits. If the bus stand can be shifted out of the town, what stops the administration from bringing the hospital into the city and shifting the jail out?

Taking dig at ‘Punjab Bachao’ yatra

Jalandhar: CM Bhagwant Mann, who inaugurated the museum at Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Memorial (Khatkar Kalan) and the PAU college building in Balachaur, took a dig at Sukhbir Singh Badal over his “Punjab Bachao Yatra”. “Tuhade toh hi te Punjab bachana hai, do saal pehla bachaya vi si asi! (We have to save Punjab from you, as we did two years ago),” said Mann.

Contributed by Rajmeet Singh, Ravi Dhaliwal, Aakanksha Bhardwaj

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

2
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

3
Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

4
India

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

5
India

Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

6
Uttar Pradesh

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody

7
India

Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part of China's territory', claims Chinese military

8
Delhi

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

9
Haryana

Action for violating model code in Lok Sabha polls within 100 minutes, says Haryana chief electoral officer

10
India

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari joins BJP

Don't Miss

View All
In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

Top News

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Regional growth key to national progress: PM

Regional growth key to national progress: PM Narendra Modi

Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul

Narendra Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul Gandhi

Marks yatra finale | INDIA bloc show of strength at Mumbai r...

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat varsity hostel

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Panthic gathering at Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Flying squads to curb voter intimidation

AAP slams BJP over ED summons before court verdict

Fans benefit from extended Metro timings

New Delhi: Capital records Min temp 11.9°C

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Water-guzzling spring maize worries agriculture experts

5 commercial properties sealed in Jalandhar

Cops crack down on hookah bars

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed