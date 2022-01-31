Punjab Diary

Sunny Deol: Keeping BJP at arm's length

He had promised Gurdaspur BJP leaders that he would campaign for them in Assembly elections

MP Sunny Deol has managed to pull wool over the eyes of local BJP satraps, which has annoyed them.

Gurdaspur: MP Sunny Deol has managed to pull wool over the eyes of local BJP satraps, which has annoyed them. In the run up to the 2019 General Election, the actor had promised these leaders that he would campaign for them in the Assembly elections while his office says Deol is indisposed and is recuperating in Mumbai. However, BJP candidates are not ready to listen to this plea. They say it is just an alibi on the part of Deol to keep himself at an arm’s length from electoral politics. “Everybody in the BJP knows that the actor is not going to contest the 2024 polls. He has no interest in Assembly elections,” said a BJP candidate.

Star campaigner

Muktsar: Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who is vying to become a Gidderbaha MLA for the third-time in a row, is the star campaigner of the Congress in his home district Muktsar. For instance, Warring inaugurated the election offices of other three candidates of the party — Karan Kaur Brar in Muktsar, Rupinder Kaur Ruby in Malout and Jagpal Singh Abulkhurana in Lambi. Besides, Warring has assured the three that he would campaign in their areas whenever called.

Adapting to pandemic

Dinanagar: Congress candidate Aruna Chaudhury has found a unique way to reach out to people amid Covid restrictions. She has got printed hundreds of 2 feet by 2 feet coloured posters depicting her achievements and the projects that she has ushered in her constituency in the last five years. These posters have been handed over to a special team of volunteers who fan out in every nook and cranny of the seat almost every morning. Even her detractors admit that the minister was engaging in a needless exercise as she was a sure winner keeping in view the weak opposition she faced. Survey reports have put her way ahead of her rivals. It is indeed a one-horse race in Dinanagar.

Joblessness & drug abuse

Jalandhar: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday linked the issue of unemployment with the increasing drug menace among the state youths. While peace and harmony had remained the key issues highlighted by him until his ‘Tiranga March’, Kejriwal has now started speaking openly about the drugs menace. Claiming that the AAP, if voted to power, would nab all drug suppliers in the state, during his Adampur speech, he also said ending unemployment was key to counter drug abuse among youth.

Actors take centre stage

Moga: Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has actively started campaigning for his younger sister Malvika Sachar Sood, who is contesting the Assembly election on the Congress ticket from Moga. Adding colour to the campaign, veteran Bollywood and Punjabi film star Baldev Khosa has also arrived here to campaign for Sonu’s sister. Khosa is also a senior leader of the Congress party who has been a four-time MLA from Versova (Andheri West, Mumbai). Actor-turned-politician Khosa, hails from Jhandeana village in Moga.

