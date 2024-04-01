Punjab Diary: ‘Khunda’ politics back in Punjab

Muktsar: After a gap of 12 years, “khunda” politics is back in the state. “Khunda” is a wooden stick used by senior citizens. During the 2012 Assembly poll, former CM Capt Amarinder Singh used to hold a “khunda” during campaigning. Now, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal can be seen carrying a “khunda” during his ongoing “Punjab Bachao Yatra”. Twelve years ago, Amarinder had started talking of the “khunda” to browbeat the Akalis, but the Congress lost the election. This time around, the “khunda” is being wielded by the Akali supremo, and time will tell how effective it is.

After ED raid, IAS lobby mum

Gurdaspur: A hush descended on civil servants the day the ED raided the residence of Ferozepur DC Rajesh Dhiman. Both IAS and IPS officers were wary of taking calls, particularly from the media. Every call was met with a Sphinx-like silence. It is common knowledge that when a bureaucrat faces an attack from outside the lobby, his colleagues tend to close ranks. Their bonding then has to be seen to be believed. It remains in the realms of speculation how far they would go to defend their beleaguered colleague from Ferozepur.

Ticket contenders change tracks

Batala: AAP ticket contenders and pretenders were trying their best to bag the party nomination for the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. That was till the day their boss Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody by the ED — now came the time for them to change tracks. A majority of them said the way things were shaping, they would prefer not to lobby for the ticket. Some of them, passionate Kejri fans earlier, were even thinking of switching parties. Does anyone remember the 1980s movies “Thodisi Befawaii” and “Badalte Rishtey”?

A sigh of relief

Pathankot: BJP workers heaved a sigh of relief when news spread that actor Kangana Ranaut had been asked to contest from Mandi, for she was earlier being asked to contest from Gurdaspur! Party workers say they are yet to undo the damage done by another Bollywood star, Sunny Deol, and Ms Ranaut was the last thing they wanted. The consensus is that celebrities seldom make for good parliamentarians, a few exceptions notwithstanding.

Channi takes a dig at Mann

Jalandhar: Reporters quizzed former CM Charanjit Channi, who was in Jalandhar this week, on CM Bhagwant Mann welcoming a new baby. Channi did not spare the occasion to take a jibe at Mann. He said Mann had made an announcement in this regard during the R-Day event, and this was perhaps the only commitment he had fulfilled in two years!

Flouting norms with impunity

Patiala: In 2017, the Punjab Government issued a notification limiting the use of flashing lights, of any colour, atop vehicles. However, certain officials and their relatives continue to flout norms in Patiala. In certain cases, officers have started using these lights on their personal vehicles, especially SUVs. A vehicle driven by a recently-posted SHO and another of an AIG-ranked officer can be seen on city roads, lights flashing.

Contributed by Archit Watts, Ravi Dhaliwal, Deepkamal Kaur, Aman Sood

