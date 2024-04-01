 Punjab Diary: ‘Khunda’ politics back in Punjab : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Diary: ‘Khunda’ politics back in Punjab

Punjab Diary: ‘Khunda’ politics back in Punjab

Punjab Diary: ‘Khunda’ politics back in Punjab


Muktsar: After a gap of 12 years, “khunda” politics is back in the state. “Khunda” is a wooden stick used by senior citizens. During the 2012 Assembly poll, former CM Capt Amarinder Singh used to hold a “khunda” during campaigning. Now, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal can be seen carrying a “khunda” during his ongoing “Punjab Bachao Yatra”. Twelve years ago, Amarinder had started talking of the “khunda” to browbeat the Akalis, but the Congress lost the election. This time around, the “khunda” is being wielded by the Akali supremo, and time will tell how effective it is.

After ED raid, IAS lobby mum

Gurdaspur: A hush descended on civil servants the day the ED raided the residence of Ferozepur DC Rajesh Dhiman. Both IAS and IPS officers were wary of taking calls, particularly from the media. Every call was met with a Sphinx-like silence. It is common knowledge that when a bureaucrat faces an attack from outside the lobby, his colleagues tend to close ranks. Their bonding then has to be seen to be believed. It remains in the realms of speculation how far they would go to defend their beleaguered colleague from Ferozepur.

Ticket contenders change tracks

Batala: AAP ticket contenders and pretenders were trying their best to bag the party nomination for the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. That was till the day their boss Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody by the ED — now came the time for them to change tracks. A majority of them said the way things were shaping, they would prefer not to lobby for the ticket. Some of them, passionate Kejri fans earlier, were even thinking of switching parties. Does anyone remember the 1980s movies “Thodisi Befawaii” and “Badalte Rishtey”?

A sigh of relief

Pathankot: BJP workers heaved a sigh of relief when news spread that actor Kangana Ranaut had been asked to contest from Mandi, for she was earlier being asked to contest from Gurdaspur! Party workers say they are yet to undo the damage done by another Bollywood star, Sunny Deol, and Ms Ranaut was the last thing they wanted. The consensus is that celebrities seldom make for good parliamentarians, a few exceptions notwithstanding.

Channi takes a dig at Mann

Jalandhar: Reporters quizzed former CM Charanjit Channi, who was in Jalandhar this week, on CM Bhagwant Mann welcoming a new baby. Channi did not spare the occasion to take a jibe at Mann. He said Mann had made an announcement in this regard during the R-Day event, and this was perhaps the only commitment he had fulfilled in two years!

Flouting norms with impunity

Patiala: In 2017, the Punjab Government issued a notification limiting the use of flashing lights, of any colour, atop vehicles. However, certain officials and their relatives continue to flout norms in Patiala. In certain cases, officers have started using these lights on their personal vehicles, especially SUVs. A vehicle driven by a recently-posted SHO and another of an AIG-ranked officer can be seen on city roads, lights flashing.

Contributed by Archit Watts, Ravi Dhaliwal, Deepkamal Kaur, Aman Sood

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Capt Amarinder Singh #Muktsar #Sukhbir Badal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

INDIA bloc gives call for unity to oust BJP at Delhi show of strength

2
Jalandhar

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

3
India

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

4
Uttar Pradesh

Fighting big battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks, says PM Modi at Meerut rally

5
Punjab

BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally

6
India

Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore

7
Punjab

Farmers gather at Ambala, pay homage to farmer Shubhkaran Singh killed during protest

8
India

Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of kin of gangster who ‘managed’ crime money of Lawrence Bishnoi

9
Punjab

Lok Sabha election: BJP unable to find own party men to field them from Punjab, says Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

10
India

Excise ‘scam’: ED says 'kickbacks' used in AAP Goa poll campaign also detected in I-T, CBI probes

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’

INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’

Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...

Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM’s dig at Opposition

Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition

Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Una

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Himachal Pradesh's Una

Maximum damage, environmentalists allege, is in Una and Haro...

ED attaches ~17.82 crore assets of gangster Bishnoi’s money manager

ED attaches Rs 17.82 crore assets of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s money manager


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

Punjab leaders stand in solidarity with AAP chief

BJP calls it ‘baraat’ of corruption

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Party hopper Rinku is BJP candidate from Jalandhar

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

INDIA VOTES 2024: BSP fields Rakesh from Hoshiarpur

Maha rally against Kejriwal’s arrest: AAP leaders, workers gear up for Delhi protest

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

3 held in Patiala cake death case

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study