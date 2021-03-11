Punjab Diary: Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's knockout punch

Amritsar: The ‘cover picture’ on the Facebook often reflects the bearer’s personality. One such interesting picture to have caught the attention is on the profile of AAP’s Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur. She has posted an illustration taking ‘pot shots’ at two heavyweights — former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia — whom she ‘knocked out’ in her maiden appearance in the political arena during the recent Assembly polls. Jeevan Jyot, sporting gloves in the boxing ring, is seen landing punches on the two in one go, with caption reading ‘Mary Kom of Amritsar”!

Unethical practice

Patiala: Nodal officers of various programmes being run by the Patiala Health Department are reportedly not happy with the “stifling” working style of their boss. The snobbish tone of the officer reportedly continues to bother the staff working under him. The officer often — reportedly on purpose — makes visitors wait outside his office before meeting them. The visitors have to take permission from the guard before seeing him. Recently, a nodal officer blamed his close-door policy for inefficient delivery of services.

Pits and falls

Pathankot: Teena Choudhury, one of the many PCC secretaries, became the latest kid on the block to blow the whistle on illegal mining. She recently took it upon herself to eradicate the menace. She went hammer and tongs at those excavating sand illegally. She, however, miscalculated the power of those engaged in the activity. Hours after conducting ‘raids’, she found the cops had booked her on charges, among others, of trespass and extortion. The damsel in distress then urged her Congress colleagues to stand by her. Sadly for her, she found little support. It will be long before Teena attempts any more such ‘raids’.

On same page

Congress leaders hear out residents’ grievances in Amritsar.

Amritsar: Unauthorised digging of an upcoming hotel site recently brought together two former Congress leaders. The two — Mandeep Singh Manna and mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu — listened to the grievances of nearby residents after cracks developed in their houses. Both were once associated with the Congress and are known baiters of former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. AAP leaders are in a tizzy over the possibility of Manna joining the party. Already, they are fuming at a large number of Congress councillors coming into the party fold.

