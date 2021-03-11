Punjab Diary: Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's knockout punch

Punjab Diary: Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's knockout punch

The 'cover picture' on the Facebook often reflects the bearer's personality.

Amritsar: The ‘cover picture’ on the Facebook often reflects the bearer’s personality. One such interesting picture to have caught the attention is on the profile of AAP’s Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur. She has posted an illustration taking ‘pot shots’ at two heavyweights — former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia — whom she ‘knocked out’ in her maiden appearance in the political arena during the recent Assembly polls. Jeevan Jyot, sporting gloves in the boxing ring, is seen landing punches on the two in one go, with caption reading ‘Mary Kom of Amritsar”!

Unethical practice

Patiala: Nodal officers of various programmes being run by the Patiala Health Department are reportedly not happy with the “stifling” working style of their boss. The snobbish tone of the officer reportedly continues to bother the staff working under him. The officer often — reportedly on purpose — makes visitors wait outside his office before meeting them. The visitors have to take permission from the guard before seeing him. Recently, a nodal officer blamed his close-door policy for inefficient delivery of services.

Pits and falls

Pathankot: Teena Choudhury, one of the many PCC secretaries, became the latest kid on the block to blow the whistle on illegal mining. She recently took it upon herself to eradicate the menace. She went hammer and tongs at those excavating sand illegally. She, however, miscalculated the power of those engaged in the activity. Hours after conducting ‘raids’, she found the cops had booked her on charges, among others, of trespass and extortion. The damsel in distress then urged her Congress colleagues to stand by her. Sadly for her, she found little support. It will be long before Teena attempts any more such ‘raids’.

On same page

Congress leaders hear out residents’ grievances in Amritsar.

Amritsar: Unauthorised digging of an upcoming hotel site recently brought together two former Congress leaders. The two — Mandeep Singh Manna and mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu — listened to the grievances of nearby residents after cracks developed in their houses. Both were once associated with the Congress and are known baiters of former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. AAP leaders are in a tizzy over the possibility of Manna joining the party. Already, they are fuming at a large number of Congress councillors coming into the party fold.

Contributed by GS Paul, Karam Prakash, Ravi Dhaliwal and Neeraj Bagga

#jeevan jyot kaur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat

2
Punjab

Hoshiarpur: Six-year-old boy rescued from borewell dies

3
Punjab

Farmers can change governments, says Telangana CM KC Rao; joins hands with Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to challenge BJP

4
Punjab

6-year-old boy falls into 100-foot-deep borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

5
Patiala

Woman employee found murdered in residential quarters of Patiala gurdwara

6
Nation

Dominica drops 'illegal entry' charge against PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

7
Nation

Ajay Devgn-like car stunt lands Noida man in jail: 2 SUVs impounded

8
Sports

Umran always has self belief that he will make it big one day: Father Abdul Rashid

9
Nation

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

10
Nation

Quad Summit opportunity to review progress of grouping's initiatives: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Top News

Thundershower, rain lash north India; causes power blackouts, flights chaos

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...

Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case hearing in district court

Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case hearing in district court

PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilateral meetings

PM Modi arrives in Japan on 2-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilateral meetings

India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper

India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper

Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...

Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes

Govt-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes

FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Asst profs, librarians' front takes out protest march

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

Khuda Lahora villagers up in arms

Chandigarh reports 13 fresh Covid cases

Houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain

Houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain

Delhi champions in tae kwon do tournament at Dalhousie

Body of Delhi tourist found in Parbati river in Himachal after 15 days

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

Only preference in job, no mandatory employment for 1984 riot victims: Delhi High Court

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas

Car falls off flyover, one dies, 4 injured

Excessive nitrate in fodder kills four buffaloes in Nawanshahr

Eyeing greener pastures, youth falling prey to scams

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Raw material, goods worth lakhs destroyed in cloth factory blaze in Ludhiana

Woman employee of gurdwara killed

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections