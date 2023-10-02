Punjab Diary: Lo and behold

Gurdaspur: As farmers blocked the rail tracks, college students reached the Gurdaspur railway station to impress upon the protesters the futility of this exercise. They highlighted the hardships faced by commuters during such protests. A farm leader then told the group about how the government does not listens to them till they resort to jamming the traffic. Many students were impressed by the farmers’ logic. Lo and behold, at least a group of students decided to join the protests then and there.

Get your priorities right

Amritsar: Though services of the Metro bus being run under the Bus Rapid Transit System have been suspended since July 4 due to the alleged financial mismanagement, the available funds are being used to repaint grills and Metro bus stations. The city residents are unable to understand the priorities of the government.



Awkward situation for doppelganger

Muktsar: Sarpanch Beant Singh Sidhu of Gurusar village, who resembles former Finance Minister and BJP leader Manpreet Badal, recently encountered an awkward situation. He was moving in Gidderbaha when some Vigilance Bureau sleuths signalled him to stop, but when they went close, they identified him as “mini Manpreet”. The VB is searching for Manpreet in a corruption case registered against him in Bathinda.

Traffic norms go for a toss

Muktsar: Recently, Punjab Congress leadership held a protest in Muktsar against the rising drug menace. The protest venue was located just a few metres away from the District Administrative Complex and the District Courts Complex. Rowdy youngsters were seen sitting atop the moving vehicles, but nobody dared to stop them.

#Gurdaspur