Punjab Diary: Luggage in fertiliser sack

Ferozepur: A picture of a youngster standing at the airport with his luggage has gone viral. Ironically, the youth belongs to Jang village in Mamdot block of Ferozepur district. He was seen using an empty fertiliser sack to carry his luggage, which triggered a debate among the Punjabi community. Was his financial position such that he could not afford a bag or it was just a style statement? Though the reason is not clear, it has brought to fore the actual scenario in this border state where every second youngster is aspiring to go abroad. “It’s beg, borrow or steal. Punjabi youths are trying to go abroad in search of greener pastures,” said Ranjan Sharma, a social activist.

Ministers staff not less than VIPs

Patiala: The personal staff of the Cabinet ministers feel no less than VIPs themselves. Whenever someone calls ministers, they ask for introduction and want to know the kind of work or information needed. Recently, two such staffers attached with two different ministers advised to ‘drop the story’. “I can advise you a better story, which will have a positive impact on everyone,” they said. They are also often seen shopping with heavy security force, courtesy-local cops. “Chai sey zyaada ketli garam hai (kettle is hotter than the tea inside),” quipped a senior IAS officer.

Five-star kitchen in office

Chandigarh: The government has been continuously talking about adopting austerity measures. However, a few officers seem to have given two hoots to the orders. An IAS officer, who took over as a CEO of one of the government agencies a few months ago, has literally constructed a five-star kitchen in his Chandigarh-based office by spending a hefty amount. Even a special cook has been hired for Sahib. An elaborate menu is read out to the ‘boss’ every morning comprising South Indian food, bean to cup coffee machine and fish or chicken.

8-year-old role model for many

Muktsar: Puradab Kaur, an eight-year-old girl from Malout, has surely become a role model for many. She has become the ‘youngest one to write a travelogue’ as per the India Book of Records. Recently, she wrote a travelogue “Walking on clouds” based on her international educational tour of Nepal. This little girl is a granddaughter of poet Mangal Madaan and Kulwant Kaur.

Tough time for ‘langar’ organisers

Muktsar: A large number of ‘langars’ (community kitchens) were organised in and around Muktsar on Maghi, but the organisers had a tough dealing with the masses. Some langar organisers were even heard appealing to the public to maintain discipline and not to damage their tables and other items. “We have taken everything on rent and these are to be given back to the tent house. We request you to stand in a queue and not damage anything,” announced one of the langar organisers near the bus stand here.

MP’s death shocked many

Jalandhar: While many are shocked at the sudden demise of Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Saturday, a Congress leader said the parliamentarian had amazing fitness level. Former MLA Rajinder Beri, who was with Santokh, when he reviewed arrangements at Khalsa College on Friday, said Chaudhary ji climbed on the third floor with ease, where the conference of Rahul Gandhi was slated to be held earlier. He also raised ‘Bharat Jodo’ slogans from the stage and walked briskly along with Rahul before he collapsed, said Beri.

