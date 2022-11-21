 Punjab Diary: Month-long dharnas over garbage dumps : The Tribune India

Punjab Diary: Month-long dharnas over garbage dumps

Punjab Diary: Month-long dharnas over garbage dumps

Mushrooming of garbage dumps has become one of the major issues in the city. People are feeling helpless as several meetings with the Municipal Corporation and the district administration authorities have not yielded any results.



Jalandhar: Mushrooming of garbage dumps has become one of the major issues in the city. People are feeling helpless as several meetings with the Municipal Corporation and the district administration authorities have not yielded any results. Residents are left with no option, but to take legal route to open the eyes of the authorities concerned. They have decided to fight their own battle. Residents living near Pholariwal sewage treatment plant (STP) have started holding month-long dharnas. They are protesting against garbage dump that has appeared in the STP. “Already the plant is not functioning. Water is not treated. Now, city’s garbage is dumped in the STP. Do we deserve all this,” said Gurdeep Walia, a resident.

Testing times for SSPs

Gurdaspur: Last week, tension mounted following speculation that some SSPs would be shifted. All eyes were on the incumbent police chiefs of Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot. They have been in office for just four months but then nothing matters in front of the whims and fancies of the political class. After all, their predecessors were shifted after remaining in office for just three months. By the evening it became clear that the three had been retained. A bureaucrat remarked, “Life is temporary. So is happiness and sadness. Change is temporary. Constant is also temporary. Time is temporary, speed is temporary. Even temporary is temporarily temporary. The SSP’s post too is temporary. So much so, it is permanently temporary.”

Don’t need celebrity MP: Residents

Pathankot: The recent visit of Kavita Khanna, wife of film icon Vinod Khanna, to her husband’s former constituency triggered a million rumours. Contenders for the BJP ticket said Kavita was ‘intruding into their territory’ as she was eyeing the ticket for the next elections. AAP workers, too, smelt something big. A Barrister-at-Law from the UK university, Kavita is considered to be a celebrity in her own right. Residents, however, say they do not need a celebrity MP. They already contend that Sunny Deol had inflicted much damage. By the time she flew back to Mumbai, yet another rumour started doing the rounds. This time it was that the BJP might field actress Kangana Ranaut as its candidate.

Malout awaits regular SDM

Muktsar: The Malout SDM was considered a prime posting during the SAD-BJP regime in the state. Now, there is no regular SDM for this subdivision in the present AAP government. Notably, Lambi Assembly segment too falls in Malout subdivision. Presently, the additional charge of Malout has been given to the Muktsar SDM. Earlier, the Malout SDM was given the additional charge of the Gidderbaha SDM. A senior official in the district administration said, “It’s surprising that Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur is a legislator from Malout, but still there is no regular SDM here. This subdivision has a heavy workload. Let’s see what happens in the coming days while keeping our fingers crossed.”

Top Forest Dept official snubbed

Chandigarh: Controversy refuses to leave the Punjab Forest Department. Days after Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested three forest officials in connection with corruption cases, certain administrative orders issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) created a flash point between the top department official and the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Forests. After giving additional charge to an IFS officer and transferring a superintendent rank official, the PCCF orders were cancelled. The PCCF was reminded by the ACS that the orders were in violation of the government instructions on transfers, issued from time to time. The issue surfaced when the state government was contemplating to hold departmental promotion committee (DPC) meeting to appoint a regular PCCF.

Fake social workers

Sangrur: Many residents strongly feel that there must be some certificate from the government to proclaim oneself as a social worker as fake social workers are in abundance in the district. Interestingly, there are many who have not done any social work in their life, but proudly claim to be an active social worker. After Bhagwant Mann became the CM, the number of such fake workers has multiplied, creating problems for officials. Often, fake workers try to pressurise officials to attend their functions, but when the latter come to know about reality of these fake social workers, they have to make some excuse. “We are planning to share information about these fake social workers on social media so that genuine ones can get recognition in society,” said a resident.

MLAs get say in cops’ postings

Patiala: After a brief period when cops were clueless whom to approach for their postings, local MLAs have finally started getting a say in getting choicest cops as SHOs in their respective constituency. Though officially politicians deny any say, senior cops confirm that they are getting messages from MLAs for postings. A couple of these cops discussing their postings in a local cafeteria spilled the beans when they named two local MLAs of the district and claimed that they had managed to get their blessings.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Archit Watts, Rajmeet Singh, Parvesh Sharma, Akansha and Aman Sood

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Piglets' investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

2
World

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

3
Nation

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

4
Punjab

US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus

5
Nation

COP27 approves 'historic decision' to set up 'loss and damage' fund, but contentious issues remain

6
Punjab

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

7
Patiala

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

8
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

9
Impact Feature

Is the Big Eyes Coin Pre-sale the Safety Blanket Investors Need Amid Solana and Crono’s Huge Losses During the Crypto Crash?

10
Amritsar

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

COP27 seals ‘loss & damage’ deal

COP27 seals 'loss & damage' deal

Fund to aid poor nations hit by climate disasters | No conse...

5 dead, 25 injured in US nightclub shooting, suspect held

5 dead, 25 injured in US nightclub shooting, suspect held

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...

World waited far too long for this: India hails move

World waited far too long for this: India hails COP27 move

World should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibili...

Rahul Gandhi to address 2 public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi to address 2 public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat

Gandhi is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass co...


Cities

View All

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Civic body not collecting sewer charges from builders: AAP leader

SGPC chief Dhami objects to Haryana Speaker's demand, presses Punjab's claim over Chandigarh

Gang involved in looting petrol pumps busted in Tarn Taran dist

DTF: Govt must fulfil promises made to teachers on Diwali

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Unoccupied Sec-24 Chandigarh Mayor’s house to get ~6.64L facelift

Unoccupied Sector-24 Chandigarh Mayor's house to get Rs 6.64L facelift

25-year-old in police net for strangulating girl in Chandigarh's Burail

Terror funding: Cops scour Panjab University student's mobile record

Same-day discharge of patients getting stent 'saves' 100 bed days: PGI study

4 held for Mohali youth's murder

Top BJP leaders descend on Delhi election arena

Top BJP leaders descend on Delhi election arena

MCD poll: NGO demands 4% vendor licences for persons with disabilities

Kejri targets BJP over sanitation, garbage disposal

Mother Dairy hikes milk rates

Students beat dog to death, video goes viral

Lohian councillor’s daughter hangs self

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Nurmahal NC president finally calls trust-vote meeting on Nov 23

Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch

One held with 50-gm heroin

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Two murder suspects land in police net in Ludhiana

2 persons rescued from kidnapper’s clutches

Cop shoots off letter to DGP

‘No work’ for leisure trip: Show-cause notice issued to Samrala Bar Association chief

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice

Helpline for mishap victims to get relief launched by Patiala DC

Patiala: BKU leaders observe fast unto death