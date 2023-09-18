Punjab Diary: Sunny Deol's admission no surprise

Gurdaspur: MP Sunny Deol’s recent admission on a national TV channel that as a child he was dyslexic, which is a form of reading disability, came as no surprise to his constituents. In the run-up to the 2019 elections, the actor would flounder while giving speech. Reason enough why his Delhi-based handlers asked him to refrain from delivering speech just after he had messed up his first two. Instead he was asked to just waive to his fans while standing atop a car. Ever since then, the voters knew that something was wrong somewhere with his reading abilities. His own admission of being dyslexic now just confirms what his constituents knew all these years.

AAP sounds out bureaucrats

Pathankot: AAP fully understands the meaning of the adage “The early bird catches the worm”. Senior AAP leaders have instructed bureaucrats to lend an ear to the party’s prospective candidates for the parliamentary polls. A Pathankot-based eye-surgeon, who is in the reckoning for the nomination for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, was recently summoned by an SSP-rank officer. He was told that he will be made the brand ambassador for an ongoing social awareness campaign. With these types of elaborate preparations, the party is sure to reap the benefits when it comes to the crunch in the 2024 General Election.

Appreciation galore

Muktsar: In the past few days, actors, singers and comedians have appreciated the Muktsar police for its steps taken to curb the drug menace in the district. Hardly a day has passed when one such video has not surfaced. Notably, the police are regularly holding de-addiction seminars and have also caught a number of drug peddlers by registering cases under the NDPS Act recently.

Dilemma over pact

Chandigarh: The differences have come out in the open among senior Punjab Congress leaders over the party’s pact with AAP for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. A senior PCC member who wants his son to contest from their traditional seat in Majha does not want the party to have a pact with AAP in the state, whereas another MP from Malwa region wants to secure his seat with the support of the ruling party. Party leaders admit that the actual situation will get clear when the seat-sharing talks take place.

Political theatrics

Patiala: Several local and state-level politicians made a beeline for Punjabi University, Patiala, after students thrashed a professor for reportedly harassing a girl student who died at her home at Choke village in Bathinda. A number of politicians were seen addressing the students, many of whom did not even knew the name of the victim. One of the leaders was seen just moving around the protest site and getting his own photos clicked.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Archit Watts, Rajmeet Singh, Aman Sood

