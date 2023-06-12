 Punjab Diary: Neglected trees : The Tribune India

Punjab Diary: Neglected trees

Punjab Diary: Neglected trees

In Gurdaspur, every year thousands of saplings are planted to commemorate World Environment Day.



Gurdaspur: In Gurdaspur, every year thousands of saplings are planted to commemorate World Environment Day. The problem, however, begins after the plantation is over and roots start growing. That is the time when plants require care, but most saplings die because of lack of care. The person planting a sapling must dedicate himself to its upkeep. If there are trees, the environment will get better. Otherwise, as American novelist Barbara Kingsolver said, “From a fallen tree everyone makes firewood.”

‘Edupreneur’ felicitated

Abohar: Dr Sameer Mittal of Abohar was among the 29 young “edupreneurs” from India and other countries who were honoured with the Global Prestige Award for outstanding contributions to education at the International Edupreneurs Summit and Awards-2023 held in Dubai last week . Dr Mittal’s family runs a nursing college and organises free eye check-up camps.

Officials rescued

Patiala: Policing is a tough job. One such situation was handled by Patiala IG MS Chinna at the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on late Thursday night. He came to the rescue of around 28 employees held hostage inside the PSPCL headquarters. The SKM (Non-political) had intensified its protests against the PSPCL on Thursday. Twenty seven PSPCL and SBI employees, including 11 women, were ‘held hostage’ till late Thursday night after farmers locked the main gate of the PSPCL ofice. Chinna led deliberations with agitating farmers for almost an hour. “I got the information and spoke to farm leaders. The police ensured that all employees reached their homes safely,” the IG said.

A break from soft drinks

Amritsar: Sardai, a milk-based drink served with dry fruit, has made a comeback — a solitary street vendor, dressed in traditional ‘nihang’ attire, on Mall Road caters to the high demand for it. There had been heavy demand for coconut water in the area but now, after a hiatus, people are turning to the conventional sardai. A good break from soft drinks!

Political compulsions

Amritsar: Politicians have strange compulsions. Even though alcohol consumption is widely accepted, they cannot be seen drinking or supporting the culture. At a recent press conference, when AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh came out in support of local hotels and restaurants against the alleged high-handedness of the police, his team members ensured that all wine glasses and beer mugs were removed from plain sight before he arrived. His supporters were right in thinking that his pictures along with wine glasses or beer mugs would have created an unnecessary controversy on social media platforms. The MLA said though he supported hotels and restaurants, he was “personally not in favour of pub and bar culture”.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Raj Sadosh, Aman Sood, Neeraj Bagga and Manmeet Singh Gill

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer

2
World

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation: Govt sources

3
Punjab

Punjab Government hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel by 88 paisa

4
Haryana

Two Gurugram sub-tehsils under lens for registry ‘fraud’

5
Nation

Indigo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather: Report

6
Trending

British rapper Stefflon Don reaches Sidhu Moosewala's village to pay tribute

7
Nation

Will oppose Centre's ordinance and 'save democracy': Arvind Kejriwal at AAP's 'Maha-Rally' in Delhi

8
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan announces series of festivals to revive rich cultural heritage of state

9
Haryana

Gurugram: Police seize 800 cartons of illicit liquor

10
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’

Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

14 Punjab women still stuck in Oman

14 Punjab women still stuck in Oman

Of 11 agents booked, nine absconding

Petrol, diesel dearer as VAT hiked in Punjab

Petrol, diesel dearer as VAT hiked in Punjab

Move part of govt’s additional resource mobilisation drive |...


Cities

View All

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

BJP launches ‘selfie with palace of corruption’ campaign to target AAP

Supreme Court to hear plea against Delhi High Court order staying notice to bike-taxi firms

Softening hard-knock life with touch-up in Tihar

3 held for robbing, killing elderly woman

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala