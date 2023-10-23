Punjab Diary: On publicity drive

Gurdaspur: Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak is on a redemption drive these days. He has asked his PR men to ensure his photographs are taken at public functions and these are widely circulated among newspapers. The other day, after a hectic tour of the Gurdaspur grain market, the PR officials rang up reporters to make sure “the boss” was in the morning papers. “Otherwise, he will spoil my morning cup of tea, and with it, my day,” said one of the officials.

Fear psychosis

Patiala: Fearing that their calls could be tapped by various agencies, officers (both civil and police) and even top leaders of the ruling party have switched to WhatsApp calling. “Let’s keep everything off the record from now on. If I need to tell you officially, I will make a normal call and for any other information, please use Internet calling only,” says a top officer.

Setting own house in order

Patiala: Besides keeping tabs on rising pollution, the Punjab Pollution Control Board is also putting its own house in order. Banners have been put up on each floor at its headquarters in Patiala asking employees to switch off the fans and lights before leaving office. The banner reads, “Switch off lights and fans before leaving the chair.”

Citizen-friendly policing

Amritsar: Rajesh Kumar, a migrant, who came to Amritsar on Friday, walked up to a “munshi” at the Rambagh police station and handed over the cash he was carrying. Strange, isn’t it? He said last time when he came to the city, an auto-rickshaw driver and his accomplice thrashed him and snatched money from him. When Rajesh came to collect money the next day from the police station, he said he felt safe due to friendly policing.

