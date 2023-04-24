Punjab Diary: One done, many to go

Patiala: One of the major projects initiated during the Congress government, construction of a new bus stand in Patiala, is finally complete. Locals asked when will other projects, including Heritage Street, shifting of dairies and rejuvenation of Rajindra Lake would see the light of day.

Name-calling rivals

Jalandhar: Trading of charges and counter-charges between the opponents during the campaigning for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll has led to name calling. While former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been taking on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann every other day, he has been maintaining dignity by calling him “chhote veer” or “mitar pyare”. However, former SAD minister has kept two names for the CM—“Jhanda” after Mann’s comedy show “Beebo Bhua Jhanda Amli” and “Jugnu” on the basis of his show “Jugnu Hazir Hai”.

Mosquitoes in plane

Amritsar: Passengers on IndiGo flight travelling from Amritsar to Ahmedabad on April 18 had mosquitoes as their companions. A homoeopathic doctor complained to the airline about inconvenience he faced due to mosquitoes on flight number 6E645. After the complaint, the airline said, “We understand that it is certainly uncomfortable to see mosquitoes on board and we take such feedback seriously. All our flights are fumigated before each departure. Our team will take better in-flight measures.”

‘Virus Punjab de’

Gurdaspur: “Virus Punjab de” is a new nomenclature given by some border range police officers to the problems plaguing the state. Officers say religious fundamentalism, drugs and drones are three viruses, eating into the body and soul of Punjabi youth, need to be nipped in the bud at the earliest. “Otherwise, these viruses may soon become a catalyst in the destruction of Punjab,” said an officer.

Of posters and seniority

Politicians are fond of seeing their names on hoardings and if it goes missing, it can become a major cause for concern. During a protest held by the Congress against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP, a leader raised the issue after finding his name missing with his counterparts. The disgruntled leader said his juniors figure on the poster, but there is no mention of him. “Seeing names on the posters gives us satisfaction. I think we deserve this much respect at least,” the leader said while pouring his heart out.

Attending rallies on a promise

Jalandhar: Harjinder Singh, a differently-abled person sat on the road outside AAP rally on Thursday with two bouquets, one for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and another for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. A resident of Purani Sabzi Mandi in Jalandhar, Harjinder said he had been attending AAP rallies as the party has promised better education and health infrastructure for all.

Contributed by Deepkamal Kaur, Ravneet Singh, Pawan Jaiswar, Manav Mander, Ravi Dhaliwal, Aparna Banerji