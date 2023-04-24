 Punjab Diary: One done, many to go : The Tribune India

Punjab Diary: One done, many to go

Punjab Diary: One done, many to go

One of the major projects initiated during the Congress government, construction of a new bus stand in Patiala, is finally complete.



Patiala: One of the major projects initiated during the Congress government, construction of a new bus stand in Patiala, is finally complete. Locals asked when will other projects, including Heritage Street, shifting of dairies and rejuvenation of Rajindra Lake would see the light of day.

Name-calling rivals

Jalandhar: Trading of charges and counter-charges between the opponents during the campaigning for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll has led to name calling. While former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been taking on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann every other day, he has been maintaining dignity by calling him “chhote veer” or “mitar pyare”. However, former SAD minister has kept two names for the CM—“Jhanda” after Mann’s comedy show “Beebo Bhua Jhanda Amli” and “Jugnu” on the basis of his show “Jugnu Hazir Hai”.

Mosquitoes in plane

Amritsar: Passengers on IndiGo flight travelling from Amritsar to Ahmedabad on April 18 had mosquitoes as their companions. A homoeopathic doctor complained to the airline about inconvenience he faced due to mosquitoes on flight number 6E645. After the complaint, the airline said, “We understand that it is certainly uncomfortable to see mosquitoes on board and we take such feedback seriously. All our flights are fumigated before each departure. Our team will take better in-flight measures.”

‘Virus Punjab de’

Gurdaspur: “Virus Punjab de” is a new nomenclature given by some border range police officers to the problems plaguing the state. Officers say religious fundamentalism, drugs and drones are three viruses, eating into the body and soul of Punjabi youth, need to be nipped in the bud at the earliest. “Otherwise, these viruses may soon become a catalyst in the destruction of Punjab,” said an officer.

Of posters and seniority

Politicians are fond of seeing their names on hoardings and if it goes missing, it can become a major cause for concern. During a protest held by the Congress against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP, a leader raised the issue after finding his name missing with his counterparts. The disgruntled leader said his juniors figure on the poster, but there is no mention of him. “Seeing names on the posters gives us satisfaction. I think we deserve this much respect at least,” the leader said while pouring his heart out.

Attending rallies on a promise

Jalandhar: Harjinder Singh, a differently-abled person sat on the road outside AAP rally on Thursday with two bouquets, one for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and another for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. A resident of Purani Sabzi Mandi in Jalandhar, Harjinder said he had been attending AAP rallies as the party has promised better education and health infrastructure for all.

Contributed by Deepkamal Kaur, Ravneet Singh, Pawan Jaiswar, Manav Mander, Ravi Dhaliwal, Aparna Banerji

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Punjab

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

3
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

4
Nation

Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal Singh's detention

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Haryana

Gurugram: 12-km green corridor created for lungs transportation from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital

7
Science Technology

Elon Musk restores Twitter blue tick of high-profile accounts without charging a penny

8
J & K

Terror attack: Massive searches under way in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch to track terrorists

9
Nation

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

10
Diaspora

Bodies of two missing Indian students recovered from US lake

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Top News

Cornered Amritpal surrenders, arrested

Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested

Held in Moga’s Rode village where he was anointed ‘Waris Pun...

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point

Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point

India, China commanders meet on Indian side of Chushul-Moldo...

Nadda confidant Bindal back as Himachal BJP chief

Nadda confidant Bindal back as Himachal BJP chief


Cities

View All

Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Ahead of monsoon, Chandigarh civic body cleans 11K road gullies

Chandigarh Health Dept to prepare panel of radiologists, anaesthetists

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

22-yr-old nabbed for kidnap, rape of minor

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Man beaten to death in Delhi road rage case

10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana

Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Lack of proper public transport system adds to residents’ woes

Residents protest MC’s failure to remove waste from roadside