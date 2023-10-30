Punjab Diary: Peer pressure

Patiala: Unscrupulous traders can be seen openly selling banned firecrackers here. A cracker seller, who overcame the pangs of his conscience to sell them says: “Last year, my schoolgoing son had asked me not sell them as these are bad for the environment. I was touched and decided that I would stop. However, now when our street is laden with firecrackers for sale, what difference does it make whether I sell them or not?”

Digging for drugs

Batala: Security agencies are on an alert after 2 kg heroin was seized by the Batala police from a village near the International Border here, 14 days after a drone had dropped 15 kg drugs near the same site. A comprehensive search operation is expected to be carried out after the paddy harvesting ends. “We are sure of more recoveries,” a senior officer said.

‘Power’ play

Muktsar: One or the other Kanwarjit Singh remains in power in Muktsar: Earlier, Kanwarjit Singh ‘Sunny’ Brar was the Congress MLA from Muktsar. Later, Kanwarjit Singh ‘Rozy’ Barkandi became the MLA, representing SAD. Kanwarjit Singh Mann, the new SDM, is the latest ‘Power Kanwarjit’ here.

‘Poor’ air

Jalandhar: After oscillating between ‘normal’ to ‘satisfactory’ for weeks, Jalandhar’s air quality index (AQI) took a turn for the worse in the wee hours on Sunday, hitting 271, which is marked as ‘poor’. There is palpable fear among residents over rising pollution in the coming days in the wake of increasing farm fires and the ongoing festive season.

Distributing help

Abohar: The distribution of old clothes among the needy has been started ahead of Diwali here by the Abohar Khatri Arora Mahasabha, an NGO. The needy are being invited to the Focal Point area and pick clothes of their choice.

Contributed by Aman Sood, Ravi Dhaliwal, Archit Watts, Aparna Banerji and raj sadosh

#Environment