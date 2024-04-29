Punjab Diary: Playing ‘common man’ card

Jalandhar: As Congress candidate from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat Charanjit Channi went to campaign, he played cards with locals in Nakodar. After winning the game, Channi asked the electorate to make him win the election too. With almost a month left for voting on June 1, it still remains to be seen which other “common man” cards Channi plays.

Horses for courses

Pathankot: A candidate has brought four new pairs of shoes. His contention is that the topography of the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency is such that he has to visit sub-mountainous regions, river beds and some other places having difficult terrain. His contention is that he uses different shoes for different visits while campaigning. Now, that is a perfect example of horses for courses!

Providing piecemeal solution

Gurdaspur: A 25-km stretch between Gurdaspur and Mukerian is full of potholes. On numerous occasions, residents have requested the politicians and bureaucrats to repair the road, but to no avail. On their part, the PWD authorities, who are responsible for its upkeep, provide piecemeal solution only and only when a VIP has to use this stretch. Harried residents now want the CM to drive his own car and see for himself the road’s dilapidated condition. This, they claim, was the only option left to them as all their pleas have been falling on deaf ears.

PM’s respect for Badal Sahib

Muktsar: Though the BJP and SAD are contesting the Lok Sabha poll separately, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi still has respect for his former ally and ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away on April 25, 2023. On the first death anniversary of the late SAD patriarch, the PM posted on ‘X’, “Remembering the great Parkash Singh Badal Sahib on his first ‘punya tithi’. His indelible spirit and boundless dedication to service of mankind are greatly remembered. Here is an article I wrote last year in which I recalled our close interactions.” (sic)

CM warms cockles of Akalis’ hearts

Gurdaspur: When Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan was in Gurdaspur to launch the campaign of his party nominee Sherry Kalsi, he had the gathering in splits while mimicking a particular Gurdaspur-based Congress leader, albeit in an acerbic tone. He then trained his guns on other rival leaders, including MP Sunny Deol, sarcastically reciting some of his film dialogues. He, however, did not utter a single word against SAD candidate Daljit Singh Cheema. This development, indubitably, warmed the cockles of SAD leaders’ hearts. Many of them went to town reminding people that “their candidate is a respected figure and even the CM knows this”.

Drumming up support

Congress candidate Gurjit Aujla at a tea shop in Amritsar.

Amritsar: Candidates of all political parties contesting from the Amritsar parliamentary constituency have made it a point to enjoy a cup of piping hot tea at Giani Tea Stall and do morning walk with health enthusiasts at the Company Bagh to drum up support. BJP nominee Taranjit Singh Sandhu, SAD candidate Anil Joshi, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal of AAP and Congress’ Gurjeet Singh Aujla can often be seen visiting these two hotspots of the city.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Deepkamal Kaur, Archit Watts, Neeraj Bagga

