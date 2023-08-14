 Punjab Diary: Promoting football in villages : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Diary: Promoting football in villages

Punjab Diary: Promoting football in villages

Punjab Diary: Promoting football in villages


Gurdaspur: Two social organisations — one Mumbai-based and the other in Bangalore — have joined hands to promote football among youngsters in villages of Gurdaspur district. The first thing these organisations did was to distribute T-shirts on which Ronaldo was printed on the back. The participants were apprised about who was Ronaldo. The participants were told they too should do great things like Ronaldo to make a mark in life. A villager, wizened by age, sitting in the stands shouted, “Ronaldo is OK but from where will jobs come for our children? When will drugs stop coming from Pakistan?” His tone was realistic. The villager proved that he was indeed a practical man.

Donating land for a cause

Abohar: Since the laying of Abohar-Fazilka rail line about a decade ago, residents of Nihalkhera village, 10-km from Abohar, had been facing odds besides risking their lives while crossing the rail track to reach the cremation ground. When Dr Ankur Chowdhary and Akshay Chowdhary, Chandigarh-based grandsons of farmer Fakir Chand Chowdhary, came to know about this, they decided to donate land from their agricultural farm for a road. They got the road constructed till the crematorium. As they came from Chandigarh last week for the inauguration of the road, the villagers accorded them a warm welcome. People said siblings of the late farmer had resolved a major problem. “The Fakir Chand Marg will keep the memory of our father alive forever,” the siblings said in the presence of their mother Dr Amita Chowdhary, who had served in the Health Department in Abohar for a long time.

In news for wrong reasons

Amritsar: The right-hand man of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Talbir Singh Gill, who contested unsuccessfully from the Amritsar South constituency, is in news for long for criticising the SGPC-run medical college and hospital. Gill had recently upped the ante against the SGPC after a devotee died at Shaheed Sahib Gurdwara in an accident. His continuous criticism of the SGPC has given rise to the gossip that he might be leaving the SAD soon to join the BJP. While SAD leaders and workers usually refrain from criticising the SGPC and its institutions, the open rebellion of Gill is not going down well with party workers.

Acute shortage of officers

Muktsar: The district is facing acute shortage of officers. The ADC (Development), who was also holding the additional charge of the ADC (General), was transferred earlier this week. However, no one has been posted in his place. Further, the post of the Malout SDM is vacant since a long time. The Muktsar SDM is holding the additional charge of the Malout SDM. District Revenue Officer is holding additional charges of Assistant Commissioner and Chief Minister’s Field Officer.

Exception for liquor vends

Amritsar: Everything can be closed during strikes and bandh but not liquor vends. This was proved during the recent bandh call given by a community to protest against the Manipur violence and failure of the state and Centre to control it. During the bandh, several activists of a community were seen asking shopkeepers to down their shutters, but they did not even look at open liquor vends. Liquor vends remained open even during the Covid pandemic.

40-minute wait at level crossing

Jalandhar: Travelling from Kartarpur to Kapurthala via highway? Make sure you have 30 to 40 spare minutes to cross the busy railway crossing on the route. A bevy of vehicles from the city can often be seen at the railway crossing near the Kartarpur railway station. Commuters wait for over half an hour for the crossing to open. During this time, four trains pass through the crossing while hundreds of vehicles create a traffic jam on the stretch. The railway crossings in the rural areas have indeed become a headache for commuters.

All out to flatter CM

Patiala: Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are leaving no stone unturned to flatter Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. They have gone back to the ways of former ruling dispensations. They are illegally installing flex-boards on roadsides and electricity poles across the city. Residents said, “Illegally installed political flex boards dot the city. The leaders of the party are following ways of their predecessors to show loyalty to the CM. We want political leaders to be more dedicated to the rules of the land during the Independence Day celebrations.”

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Raj Sadosh, Charanjit Singh Teja, Archit Watts, PK Jaiswar, Aparna Banerji and Ravneet Singh

#Football #Gurdaspur #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

8
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

9
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

10
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated