Punjab Diary: Punjab CM consoles flood victim

Jalandhar: During his visit to Gidderpindi to review relief and rescue operations on Friday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was accosted by a youngster who questioned him over flooding in low-lying villages. While showing him his drenched clothes, the CM consoled the teenager by saying, “I am also a villager. Mere vi 10 kile dubde rahe hain.”

Hunter becomes the hunted

Gurdaspur: Early this week, SHO Gurmeet Singh was hunting for a suspect, a Christian woman, in a theft case. In the midst of his investigation, he received two calls. One was from the SSP divesting him of his charge. Suddenly, he found himself sans security and influence. The second call was from a well-known gangster close to community members. He told the officer in a threatening voice “stop harassing the Christian woman or face the consequences”. Fearing repercussions, the terrified officer quickly filed an FIR against the gangster. In the morning, the SHO was the hunter. By evening, he had become the hunted.

PR ops amid relief work

Patiala: Online videos and photos of relief work became common during the flooding. Leaders of various parties deputed dedicated camerapersons to record them supplying packaged water and other supplies to the needy. The NGOs involved in relief operations asked if work carried out by them could be carried in newspapers.

Malwa holds centre stage

Muktsar: What is common between Sunil Jakhar, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Budh Ram? They all are presidents of their respective political outfits and belong to Malwa. Notably, former MP Sunil Jakhar, a resident of Abohar Assembly segment in Fazilka district, is now the president of the state BJP unit. Further, Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, a resident of Muktsar, is president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Similarly, Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Singh Badal, a resident of Badal village in Lambi Assembly segment in Muktsar district, is chief of SAD. Budhlada MLA Budh Ram, a resident of Budhlada town in Mansa district, is the working president of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab unit.

