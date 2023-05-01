Punjab Diary: Remembering 'Vadda Sardar'

Muktsar: Gurjant Singh Brar, 88, (in pic) a senior BJP leader, who served as a Minister for Irrigation in Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s government in Rajasthan, said he got the ministerial berth just because of former CM Parkash Singh Badal. “He (Badal) was a ‘vadda sardar’, having a large heart. In 1993, when I won the Assembly election as an Independent from Sangaria constituency, Shekhawat Sahib needed support of some MLAs to form the government. Badal Sahib convinced me to support Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. Later, I was made Irrigation Minister. Badal Sahib was just like my elder brother.”

Manpreet gives Warring cold shoulder

Muktsar: Ex-Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring are having such a bitter relation nowadays that the former doesn’t even see the latter. For instance, when Warring was paying tribute to former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Manpreet standing beside Sukhbir Badal preferred not even to see his bete noire. However, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema gave due respect to Warring, addressing him as Amrinder Singh Raja Warring ji from the public address system.

Officers on double duty

Patiala: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday visited the district for the fifth time within a month. His recent visits had the entire police and the administration on their toes. Ironically, the visits mean traffic snarls for common public and officials unable to attend their offices due to VIP duty. Officials said once their VIP duty is over, they still have to deal with important pending matters.

Two to tango

Batala: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) are involved in a tense battle over the shifting of the high-tension wires on Gurdaspur-Amritsar National Highway at the point where the road branches off to Batala. The wires need to be relocated if the ‘black spot’ (danger area) on the NH is to be eliminated. It is only after their removal that a flyover can be built. With both the entities citing technical reasons and refusing to blink, residents are watching with interest this battle of nerves. Bets are even being placed over who will blink first. Indeed, it takes two to tango!

Party office-cum-cowshed

Jalandhar: AAP Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku’s party office has a special history. Situated at in Basti Danishmandan, it was earlier a leather factory. Now, the backyard of the premises doubles up as a cow shed where Rinku’s cattle are kept. The family’s daily milk supply comes from here.

Breakfast treat for students

Ropar: MLA Dinesh Chadha felicitated 10 meritorious students, including Manvir Singh, Madhav, Ritika Saini and Nandini, who secured first four positions in the district in Class VIII board exams. The MLA invited the children and their parents for breakfast at a luxury riverside restaurant on Saturday. Chadha said the students need to be motivated so that they could aim high in life.

Contributed by Archit Watts, Aparna Banerji, Ravi Dhaliwal, Aman Sood and Arun Sharma