Punjab Diary: Remembering WW II veteran

Chandigarh: A UK resident, Manpratap Singh Deo, on a special invitation, visited the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, on Friday. The centre during its diamond jubilee celebrations, installed the statue of his father Brig Gurpartap Singh, who was the first Colonel of this centre. Brig Gurpartap Singh, area commander of Chandigarh before the Western Command came up at Chandimandir fought Japanese in Burma during the World War II.

Who is calling the shots?

Chandigarh: Getting record of LED streetlights purchased during the Congress government’s tenure has become a daunting task for the Vigilance Bureau (VB). Out to probe a complaint alleging wrongdoings in the LED streetlights purchase, the VB has failed to get record from the Local Government Department, despite repeated reminders. Despite AAP being at the helm of affairs, the big question is who is calling the shots?

Retired cop in a spot

Amritsar: A cop, whose services were recognised during the Covid-19 pandemic, found himself in a black spot after he and his son were booked twice for thrashing a family. Even after retirement, he carried on with his social work and posted his photos on social media to grab attention. The victims claimed that the duo was accompanied by miscreants.

Guess work on bypoll candidate

Jalandhar: As the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency (reserved) has fallen vacant after the demise of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, a question everyone is asking is as to whom the AAP will field in the bypoll. Since there is no prominent Dalit face in the party from the district, it is everyone’s guess that AAP will bring a prominent face from another party. With the return of former Akali Dal CPS Pawan Tinu from abroad, the buzz is that he could join the AAP. The basis for such report is that the SAD and the BSP are in an alliance and the latter will clearly oppose him as Akali nominee. Tinu had to go on Facebook to clarify that he wasn’t going anywhere.

A touching gesture

Muktsar: Traders of Malout have set an example for others by helping a shopkeeper Tarsem Lal, who was robbed of Rs 50,000 on December 31. An unidentified person had looted money from his shop in the main bazaar. Later, traders collected Rs 40,000 to help Lal. Two other organisations also gave him of Rs 5,000 each. The initiative was appreciated by everyone.

Contributed by Sanjeev Singh Bariana, Rajmeet Singh, PK Jaiswar, Deepkamal Kaur and Archit Watts