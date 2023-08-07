Punjab Diary: Gurmeet Singh Khuddian's simplicity impresses netizens

Muktsar: Lambi MLA Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, who was recently elevated as the Agriculture Minister, has kept his simplicity intact so far. For instance, his wife (pic) recently visited the Community Health Centre, Lambi, for her eye check-up. The photo went viral on social media and a large number of netizens praised the Khuddian family for staying humble. Whenever the minister comes to Khuddian village, he sits amid the public in open and spends a plenty of time with the villagers.

Face-off over protest sites

Gurdaspur: The national highway passing through the district was blocked twice, thus leaving thousands of commuters stranded. Neither the administration nor the police dared to ask the demonstrators to vacate the road. Now, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) has drawn up a plan earmarking certain places in the city where protests can be held. However, farm unions don’t care two hoots for the orders and claim they will continue to block the highway. All eyes are now on the next protest. Will the unions win or will the DC have his say is the moot question.

Buzz in the air

Amritsar: While three Cabinet Ministers and a Rajya Sabha MP visited Rajasansi to attend the “Kisan Sehat Mela” organised by actor-cum-activist Sonia Mann on Sunday, Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal was conspicuous by his absence. Ironically, Dhaliwal’s residence is less than six km from Rajasansi. However, he attended a separate event in Ajnala to distribute water coolers. There’s a buzz in the air that AAP may field Sonia Mann from the Amritsar constituency during the 2024 General Election.

Inconvenient convenience

Patiala: Residents of Model Town have been left bewildered after the Patiala MC started construction of a public toilet in a park. The irate residents said, “Public parks aren’t meant for public toilets and should not be encroached upon by the authorities.” “Why doesn’t the MC engineers think before taking such a decision?” asked locals.

