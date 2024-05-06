Punjab Diary: Something is better than nothing

Pathankot: BJP’s Dinesh Babbu is definitely feeling the heat of farmers’ protest. His parliamentary constituency has nine seats, out of which two-Fatehgarh Churian and Dera Baba Nanak- are proving to be his Achilles heel. In the 2019 LS poll, despite the fact that the BJP and SAD were in an alliance, Sunny Deol had lost both these segments. Sans Akali support, Babbu knows he will be fighting a losing battle, hence he has stopped focusing on them. Many in his think-tank say this decision is a bit immature. Perhaps, Babbu has not heard of the saying that “Something is better than nothing.”

A ‘vitriolic’ speech

Gurdaspur: A couple of days ago, Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, AAP halqa in-charge, Dera Baba Nanak, delivered a “vitriolic” speech. He told the audience that, “Anybody helping the cause of the BJP, SAD or Congress on June 1 will be punished”. SAD candidate Daljit Singh Cheema was quick to send a video clip to the Election Commission (EC) seeking the registration of an FIR. Even as Cheema was awaiting the EC’s response, Randhawa got the message loud and clear. He has now sobered down the context of his speeches because he knows that next time he may not be that lucky.

ADC ‘Exit Kumar’, courtesy Google

Amritsar: Press notes released by the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) to the media are usually in Punjabi. However, to get coverage in English newspaper, they take assistance of Google translate. During the process, several words, especially names also get translated. Recently, a press note released by the DIPR featured name of Additional DC Nikas Kumar as “Exit Kumar”.

Cop turns counsellor

SSP Saumya Mishra interacts with students at Police Lines

Ferozepur: Sensitising youngsters on “Good Touch, Bad Touch”, Ferozepur SSP Saumya Mishra organised a workshop under the “Saanjh Jagriti Programme” to prevent child abuse. Interacting with kids at Government Middle Smart School, Police Lines, the SSP said 138 seminars on “Child Safety and Prevention of Crime” had been organised so far, besides 48 workshops on “Good Touch, Bad Touch”. She said children were guided on how to deal with strangers. “It’s nice to see senior cops getting involved in socially relevant activities,” said Lakhbir Singh, a social worker.

3 Muktsar MLAs in LS poll race

Muktsar: Three out of four Muktsar MLAs are contesting the Lok Sabha poll. Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar is the party candidate from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency. Lambi AAP MLA Gurmeet Singh Khuddian is the party candidate from Bathinda constituency. Further, there is Congress MLA from Gidderbaha, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who is the party candidate from the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency. Now, let us see how many Assembly bypolls this district will witness.

