Punjab Diary: Speed breakers become a nuisance

Patiala: Rubber speed breakers installed by the Public Works Department and the Patiala Municipal Corporation to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city is posing threat to commuters. As most of the speed breakers are broken, nails used to keep them at their place often damage tyres and topple two-wheeler riders.

‘Bullet in the back’, gangster reaches court

Batala: Last week the Batala police had nabbed gangster Ranjodh Bablu after a six-hour-long gun-battle that saw 70 rounds being fired. Officers told the media that “a bullet had hit Bablu in the back, following which he was immobilised.” However, the very next day the same reporters were in for a shock when they learnt that the gangster had been produced before a court. The cops’ version goes against medical science. Doctors say it is simply not possible for a man who was hit by a bullet just a day before to walk out of the hospital and reach the court. It is high time the Batala police explain this flip-flop.

Fighting a losing battle

Gurdaspur: The cops may not be saying it openly, but clandestinely they certainly are. They know that checking drug peddling from across the border has become an insurmountable task. For every kilo of dope caught at the International Border, some part reportedly flows into various cities of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Goa and Delhi. The consensus now developing among officers is that anti-terror laws should be clamped on smugglers. “Only then can a difference be made. Else, we all know that we are fighting a losing battle,” said a BSF officer. Some food for thought for our lawmakers!

Voters demand accountability

Sangrur: Though the authorities are yet to finalise the date for Sangrur Nagar Council poll, ticket aspirants from each ward are busy getting the street lights and other issues addressed. However, the voters say that they can’t be fooled by leaders who contact them only during the elections. “Leaders of all the parties will have to face tough questions during the nagar council poll,” said a voter from Hareri Road, while pointing out at an overflowing sewage.

Facelift for Upper Bari Doab Canal

Amritsar: Despite the repeated announcements by former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leaders during their 10-year stint related to the beautification of the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC), nothing has happened on the ground. However, Baba Kashmir Singh of Dera Bhuri Wale beautified the banks of the UBDC in Chatiwind without claiming any credit. He got the paths constructed, installed colourful lights, fountains and benches along the canal. Now, a large number of residents visit the canal to organise birthday parties and do jogging.

Bus challan talk of the town

Bathinda: Recently, the traffic police issued a challan to a driver of a bus owned by former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal. The driver tried to convince the cops that the bus belonged to Manpreet, but in vain. A few years ago, when Congress was in power, an LCD screen was stolen from a bus owned by Manpreet. Within a New York minute, cops swung into action and traced down the theives. The recent incident has become a talk of the town these days.