 Punjab Diary: Too many cooks spoil the broth : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Diary: Too many cooks spoil the broth

Punjab Diary: Too many cooks spoil the broth

Punjab Diary: Too many cooks spoil the broth

File photo



Gurdaspur: The Circuit House, where not a single soul has stayed in the last three years, is a classic example of too many cooks spoiling the broth. The hospitality department maintains it, PWD repairs it, the Water Supply and Sanitation Department provides water while the district administration ensures its cleanliness. With absolutely no coordination among these agencies, the guest house has fallen on bad times. So much so, the lone chowkidar posted there says, “The place is haunted and voices of ghosts can be heard at night.” Can the agencies come together and save the facility? If yes, the ghosts will be automatically tamed!

Talk of the town

Pathankot: The ongoing tug-of-war between a Secretary-level officer and a senior officer of the administration has become the talk of the town. The officer is facing charges from several quarters that he favoured a local businessman by letting him encroach upon a piece of prime land. Following these allegations, the state government had ordered a demarcation exercise. Even as the final verdict is yet to be announced, the officer has gone to town, claiming that the other officer is behind his troubles. All eyes are now on the results of the demarcation exercise.

No MC Commissioner, works hit

Jalandhar: The Jalandhar Municipal Corporation has been without a Commissioner for the last 10 days. As a result, several routine works have been affected. Rishipal Singh, who joined as the MC Commissioner in August, was transferred within three months. “It has impacted the functioning of the civic body. Several projects are incomplete and payments of several contractors have not been released,” said an official. In the last one year, the MC has seen four different Commissioners.

Crying for attention

Amritsar: Residents of the walled city, known as ‘Guru Ki Nagri’, feel that its development is largely overlooked, except for two roads — the Hall Gate and Sikandari Gate — to and fro the Golden Temple. They say the rest of the city is characterised by heaps of garbage and stray menace. Former minister Lakshmi Kanta Chawla said leaders stay in luxury hotels and use only these two roads while visiting the Golden Temple. While the rest of the walled city is crying for attention, major grants are being diverted to the Civil Lines.

Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal, Akansha Bhardwaj and Neeraj Bagga

#Gurdaspur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

2
Diaspora

‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK

3
India

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

4
Comment

Ode to Glancy Medical College

5
India

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi questions practice of 'big families' organising weddings abroad

6
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

7
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

8
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

9
Comment Touchstones

Lots to ponder about

10
India

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins, machine for sideways drilling expected to reach during night

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...

Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’

Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’

‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...

SKM’s 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Burning of waste heaps continues unchecked in Amritsar, residents suffer

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study

Ex-Chandigarh mayors form forum

Delhi’s air quality expected to improve by tomorrow, says Environment Minister

Delhi’s air quality expected to improve by tomorrow, says Environment Minister

AAP celebrates its 12th foundation day

Craze for ‘organic’ drugs fuels illicit online business by students

Two killed as car catches fire

Head constable hurt in hit-&-run

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row