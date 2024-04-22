Punjab Diary: Uncertainty triggers rumours

Pathankot: With the Congress dilly-dallying on naming its candidate for the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency, rumours of all kinds have started floating. Discussions at every nook and corner revolved around three local candidates till somebody threw the name of Raj Babbar. Local leaders got busy making calls to their Delhi headquarters to confirm the news. Matters colled when somebody having links in Bollywood managed to get in touch with the actor, who denied the news. Now, the name of a Punjabi singer is doing the rounds. This has given birth to yet another wave of rumour-mongering.

Babbu in Catch-22 situation

Pathankot: BJP candidate Dinesh Singh Babbu has been trapped between two fires. He has started campaigning but this may prove to be disadvantageous to him. There is every possibility that by the time D-day arrives, he may have run out of steam — and money. This is because of the long time period between the announcement of his candidature and the Lok Sabha poll. On the other hand, if he sits at home and waits for the opportune moment to commence his campaign, he would be frowned upon by the BJP leadership for sitting idle. His partymen are now advising him to consult their seniors on how to come out of the Catch-22 situation that he has found himself in.

Keeping cards close to chest

Muktsar: For the past few days, the politics in the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency is mainly revolving around an ex-MLA, who is expected to switch sides. Though he is away from the constituency, he is opening his cards. Campaigning has not yet picked up pace just because of him. At present, his family members are attending social events on his behalf. In such a situation, the AAP, having declared its candidate, has an advantage but the SAD, Congress and BJP are yet to name their nominees.

‘Strokes and Smudges’

Ferozepur: In an odyssey of creativity, women Army officers organised an exhibition titled “Strokes and Smudges” at Ferozepur Club. Shikha Sheraon, chairperson, Golden Arrow AWWA, said the idea was to give a platform to soldiers and women to express their creativity. SSP Saumya Mishra said very rarely does one come across such a unique collection of works of art.

