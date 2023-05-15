 Punjab Diary: United yet divided : The Tribune India

Punjab Diary: United yet divided

Punjab Diary: United yet divided

After the Jalandhar bypoll, Sukhbir Badal and Manpreet Badal were again together at their Badal village residences here.



Muktsar: After the Jalandhar bypoll, Sukhbir Badal and Manpreet Badal were again together at their Badal village residences here. Manpreet had visited Sukhbir’s residence along with BJP leaders who had come to offer condolences on the demise of former CM Parkash Singh Badal. Later, Sukhbir visited Manpreet’s residence and the duo planted a sapling in the memory of Badal. This sapling is planted next to another one which Manpreet had planted in 2020 at the spot where the ashes of his father Gurdas Badal had been buried.

Jathedar ‘trolled’

Amritsar: Among the high profile guests who attended the engagement ceremony of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and film actor Parineeti Chopra, it was Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s unexpected attendance that caught the limelight. Though it was not an offence or wrong, the Jathedar was trolled on social media. SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha said, “Respected Jathedar Sahib! A humble Sikh like me got hurt today.” It was argued that the normal practice was that the couple tying the knot visited Akal Takht to seek blessings. He also had to face the ‘wrath’ of Punjabis as it was the AAP government which had imposed NSA on Sikh youths recently.

Affidavits an uphill task

Amritsar: People in rural areas trying to get affidavits signed by tehsildars are a harried lot as most of the officers have been given multiple charges. In most cases, the officers are available at a particular office only once a week. Residents have demanded that the procedure for making of these affidavits be simplified. The state government had earlier done away with the requirement of affidavits for various services, but in many cases, offices insist on an affidavit.

VB back on toes

Gurdaspur: Vigilance sleuths had in recent past entered a state of inertia as far as cases pertaining to some top politicians were concerned. However, on Saturday, minutes after AAP candidate Sushil Rinku won the Jalandhar bypoll, the CMO sent out strict instructions to officers “not to delay pending cases anymore”. On the hit-list are two Congress leaders, one a former Deputy CM and the other a two-time MLA from Majha. Officers have now been told to deliver results within 30 days. “We have been asked to prepare their files or even arrest them by mid-June,” said a top sleuth.

Meme on ‘outsiders’

Jalandhar: The reply by two AAP ‘outsiders’ on the day of polling of Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection when they were caught by Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary has become a running joke in political circles. On why they had come from Bathinda to Phillaur, the duo had replied that they wanted to purchase seeds. A video of the incident went viral, with people commenting that Jalandhar was famous for potato seeds and this was not the season for sowing potato. Within days, people shot memes and shared them on social media. But after the AAP candidate won the bypoll, the party’s social media handlers put up a message, “We had come to Jalandhar not to purchase the seeds but to sow them.”

Contributed by GS Paul, Archit Watts, Manmeet, Ravi Dhaliwal and Deepkamal Kaur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Watch: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as she sings 'Ve Maahi' at their engagement

2
Nation

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

3
Nation

Karnataka CLP passes resolution authorising Congress chief Kharge to name new Chief Minister

4
Punjab

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

5
Jalandhar

AAP's newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

6
World

Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics

7
Chandigarh

Two Panchkula cops land in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

8
Nation

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director

9
Nation

After delivering Karnataka, Congress' strategist Sunil Kanugolu to look for victory in Madhya Pradesh

10
Nation

Trial likely to begin next month in actor Saif Ali Khan assault case of 2012

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

Observers to submit report | Name may be announced today

Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule

Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule

Month-long campaign to start with PM’s mega rally on May 30

Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM

Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM

Says EU must step in Indo-Pacific, cites supply chain const...

Tribal MLAs restive, Manipur CM in Delhi to meet PM, Shah

Tribal MLAs restive, Manipur CM in Delhi to meet PM, Shah

Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief

Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief

1986-batch IPS officer to head probe agency for two years


Cities

View All

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

AAP victory in LS byelection may see civic body poll being held soon

IMA faction accuses executive body of arbitrary decisions

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit excels with 99.6%

Odds fail to stop these achievers

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Lokpal proceedings against ex-IAS officer

58,685 challans issued in 15 days in Noida; 1K vehicles seized

Man killed in Tilak Nagar house blaze

Married month ago, woman kills self

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

AAP’s calculated gamble paid off

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end